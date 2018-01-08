Feedback

How'd the Globes best picture nominees do at the box office? Let's take a look

No film nominated in the drama category competed with the summer blockbuster, Dunkirk, which dominated it's opening weekend, which grossed a staggering $50.5 million.

Directed by 4-time Golden Globe nominated director, Christopher Nolan, the film has high expectations tonight, but is joined by tough competition with films such as Golden Globes veterans Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks' "The Post."

The comedic thriller, "Get Out," led the Musical or Comedy category by a landslide with $33.4 million. Jordan Peele's directorial debut took the box office by storm, but will its theatrical success be enough to secure a Golden Globe?

Domestic opening weekend grosses for the Golden Globes best motion picture nominees

by

Lara Horwitz

The Times airs powerful ad targeting sexual harassment during Globes

The Golden Globes have not shied away from addressing the sexual harassment issues in Hollywood tonight -- and The Times is taking full advantage. 

The newspaper, which is credited with the investigation into Harvey Weinstein, strategically aired a television ad that advocates a strong message stating that "The Truth has a voice."

Demi Douglas

Who are the activists walking alongside stars at the 2018 Golden Globes?

As a part of the overarching "Time's Up" movement, eight stars brought special guests to the 2018 Golden Globes. Laura Dern, Amy Poehler, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Michelle Williams and Shailene Woodley all walked the red carpet alongside social activists. The stars and their guests were dressed in black to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual abuse. 

Learn more about who they are below:

Marai Larasi is the executive director of Imkaan, a United Kingdom based collective of organization that fights to end violence against black and minority women. Larasi was a guest of "Beauty and the Beast" star, Emma Watson.

#MeToo founder and 2017's TIME Person of the Year, Tarana Burke, walked the red carpet with Michelle Williams.

Ai-Jen Poo is the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, a group advocating for the rights of domestic workers, and co-director of Caring Across Generations, which campaigns for affordable care for the nation's aging population and quality working conditions for the caregivers.

Billie Jean King, the national tennis champion who founded the Women's Tennis Association, accompanied Emma Stone, who portrayed King in "Battle of the Sexes."

Sara Jayaraman is a lawyer and advocate for American restaurant workers. Jayraman, who joined Amy Poehler, is the co-founder of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United.

Sarah Sarandon's guest, Rosa Clemente, is a former Green Party vice presidential candidate and community organizer who focuses on political prisoners, Puerto Rican independence and voter engagement.

Monica Rameriz, a guest of Laura Dern, is the co-founder of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, an organization that fights for equality for women farmworkers.

Calina Lawrence attended with Shailene Woodley. Lawrence is an enrolled member of the Suquamish Tribe and a singer who advocates for water and Native American treaty rights.

Chelsea Bailey

So, who is the Hollywood Foreign Press?

Actors may forget to thank their families or their agents while delivering heartfelt “thank yous” for their Golden Globes, but there’s always one team they never forget to thank: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But who is the HFPA?   

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is an organization formed of 90 international journalists who write and report on the film and television industry. The nonprofit organization annually produces the Golden Globe Awards, and funds scholarships for film students.  

This year, HFPA President Meher Tatna announced two new grants, worth a $1 million each, to be awarded to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism and Committee to Protect Journalists. 

The first Golden Globes Awards were held in 1944 and the HFPA has recognized achievements in television and film for more than 70 years.

Anna Brand

ICYMI: THE Tommy Wiseau is at the Globes right now

The mysterious Tommy Wiseau was sitting inside the Beverly Hilton during the first hour of the Globes(!)

He listened along as "The Disaster Artist" actor Seth Rogen described Wiseau's cult movie, "The Room," as "so bad it was enjoyable."

Earlier, on the red carpet, Wiseau described James Franco's performance as "99 percent approved," with one exception: "He doesn't know how to throw a football."

Anna Brand

Early awards go to women who play empowered, tough-minded characters

Nicole Kidman, Rachel Brosnahan and Elizabeth Moss — actresses who portrayed strong women on shows that showed the importance of female voices — all took home Globes in the first 30 minutes of the awards show Sunday night. 

"We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print — and we are writing the stories ourselves," Moss said.

Nicole Kidman won for her acclaimed performance as the survivor of domestic abuse on "Big Little Lies." Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") and Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale") were awarded statues for their roles in feminist-themed series.

"There are so many women stories that are still out there that still need and deserve to be told," Brosnahan said.

Lara Horwitz

Chelsea Bailey

Seth Meyers takes on #MeToo: His top 5 zingers

Golden Globes host Seth Meyers didn't shy away from addressing the sexual harassment scandals that rocked Hollywood last year, immediately opening the 75th annual awards show with a joke about the #MeToo movement.

Here are the Top 5 zingers from Meyer's monologue: 

"It’s 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t — it's gonna be a good year." 

"There’s a new era underway —and I can tell because it’s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood." 

"This was a year of big little lies and get out, and also the television series big little lies and ‘Get Out.’" 

"For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months, it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out-loud."

"Harvey Weinstein will be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person to be booed during the In Memoriam."

Anna Brand

Nicole Kidman wins first Globe, nods to the 'power of women'

Nicole Kidman, accepting the first award for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited series, raised her Golden Globe to the "power of women," nodding to her female co-stars on HBO's "Big Little Lies."

An emotional Kidman thanked her mom, who she says was an advocate for women's rights. "It's because of her I am standing here," the actress said.

On "Big Little Lies," Kidman portrayed a woman in an abusive relationship. She said it's through the "stories we tell" that change can happen. "Let's keep the conversation alive."

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

Black dresses, red carpet: Stars send symbolic message at the Globes

The red carpet is rolled out — and the stars are dressed in black.

Dozens of actresses (and several men) arrived at the Golden Globes in black outfits, a symbolic statement of solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct. 

Many performers wore pins that read "Time's Up" — the name of a new coalition to fight sexual misconduct in Hollywood and other industries.

And some A-listers walked down the red carpet with leading activists by their sides.

Michelle Williams, nominated for her supporting role in the film "All the Money in the World," was accompanied by Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement.

"Beauty and the Beast" star Emma Watson came with Marai Larasi, executive director of Imkaan, a British feminist group that works to end violence against women and girls.

Image: Missi Pyle wears a Time's Up pin
Missi Pyle wears a Time's Up pin as she arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss / Invision - AP
Anna Brand

Debra Messing calls out E! while on E! red carpet

"Will and Grace" co-star Debra Messing, dressed in black along with swarms of other women on the Golden Globes red carpet, singled out the very network she was being interviewed by for pay inequality. 

“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” Messing told Giuliana Rancic live on the E! red carpet. "I mean, I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her, and that's something that can change tomorrow."

Sadler, a former E! News co-host, walked away from her job after learning that her male co-host was being paid almost double her salary. 

"We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men," Messing said on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, comedian Amy Schumer wrote on her Instagram: "I hope people ask E how they could let Catt go!"

