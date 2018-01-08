How'd the Globes best picture nominees do at the box office? Let's take a look

As a part of the overarching "Time's Up" movement, eight stars brought special guests to the 2018 Golden Globes. Laura Dern, Amy Poehler, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Michelle Williams and Shailene Woodley all walked the red carpet alongside social activists. The stars and their guests were dressed in black to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual abuse.

Learn more about who they are below:

Marai Larasi is the executive director of Imkaan, a United Kingdom based collective of organization that fights to end violence against black and minority women. Larasi was a guest of "Beauty and the Beast" star, Emma Watson.

#MeToo founder and 2017's TIME Person of the Year, Tarana Burke, walked the red carpet with Michelle Williams.

Ai-Jen Poo is the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, a group advocating for the rights of domestic workers, and co-director of Caring Across Generations, which campaigns for affordable care for the nation's aging population and quality working conditions for the caregivers.

Billie Jean King, the national tennis champion who founded the Women's Tennis Association, accompanied Emma Stone, who portrayed King in "Battle of the Sexes."

Sara Jayaraman is a lawyer and advocate for American restaurant workers. Jayraman, who joined Amy Poehler, is the co-founder of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United.

Sarah Sarandon's guest, Rosa Clemente, is a former Green Party vice presidential candidate and community organizer who focuses on political prisoners, Puerto Rican independence and voter engagement.

Monica Rameriz, a guest of Laura Dern, is the co-founder of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, an organization that fights for equality for women farmworkers.

Calina Lawrence attended with Shailene Woodley. Lawrence is an enrolled member of the Suquamish Tribe and a singer who advocates for water and Native American treaty rights.