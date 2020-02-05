Hoyer says Bolton could 'probably' give 'relevant testimony' House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that impeachment will be “over today” and that he finds it “very regrettable what is about to happen” in terms of the Senate acquitting Trump without hearing from any witnesses or requesting documents. Asked if the House will subpoena John Bolton to testify, he says the committees will make that decision if they will proceed on that but that “we think he probably has some relevant testimony to give.” Share this -







Jones: Re-election battle 'never crossed my mind' in impeachment decision Jones spoke to reporters following his announcement that he would vote to convict Trump. When asked if he was worried about his re-election, Jones said, "No. It has never crossed my mind. Did ya’ll hear that speech? Did anybody hear that speech? It has never crossed my mind." He added that he "did what I thought was the right thing to do. It had been coming together." NBC News noted that Jeff Sessions, who once held Jones' seat and is now running to reclaim it, is already attacking Jones over his impeachment vote "So?," he said. Share this -







Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's speech: 'A pack of lies' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore a copy of Trump's State of the Union speech in half Tuesday shortly after he concluded his address in the House chamber. She addressed this moment in a meeting with Democrats on Wednesday morning, telling them that she "tried to find one page I could spare that didn’t have a lie on it" but that "it was a pack of lies." Multiple sources inside the room told NBC News that Pelosi called Trump's address a "disgrace" and accused him of turning the speech into a "reality show." "Last night, we saw the President of the United States shred the truth right in front of us, tear up the truth," Pelosi said, according to one aide in the room. "We saw him lie about pre-existing conditions, that he’s the champion when he’s in court suing for it." According to the aide, she said that "tried to find one page I could spare that didn’t have a lie on it." "I didn’t go in there to tear up the speech, and I didn’t even care that he didn’t shake my hand, in fact, who cares?," she said, according to the aide. "But I’m a speed reader, so I read – you know – I went like this through the speech. So I knew that it was a pack of lies. I knew it was a pack of lies, but I thought, ‘Well, let’s see how it goes.’ About a quarter through it I thought, 'You know – he’s selling a bill of goods like a snake oil salesman. We cannot let this – we cannot let this stand.'" Fellow Democrats gave her a standing ovation for her remarks, the sources said. Watch Pelosi rip up copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech Feb. 5, 2020 01:05 Share this -







Manchin says he 'agonized' over impeachment vote Manchin said he has “agonized” over how he will vote later Wednesday on the articles of impeachment. “I know my state and I know my people well,” Manchin said. “But I know this country well and I feel very strong about the decision I’ll make is going to be a very personal one.” Manchin said he has not spoken to Trump nor has he asked any other moderate Democrats how they will vote. Asked if the Senate can work in a bipartisan way moving forward, Manchin said “we have to.” “Last night did not give me the encouragement we need,” he continued. “We need to unite the country. The country needs to be united.” Share this -







Doug Jones, vulnerable Democrat, will vote to convict Trump Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, a Democrat who faces a tough re-election this year, said on Wednesday that he will vote to convict Trump. "After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the President for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress," he said in a statement, adding that, "the gravity of this moment, the seriousness of the charges, and the implications for future presidencies and Congresses all contributed to the difficulty with which I have arrived at my decision." Share this -







FBI director says 'no one has asked' for Biden investigation Appearing at an oversight hearing Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray was asked if the president or the Justice Department has sought in any way to retaliate for the impeachment process by asking the FBI to investigate Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, or any member of Congress. Wray said the FBI will only open investigations based on the facts or the law. Nadler said, so no one asked you to do this, correct? Wray said, “No one has asked me to open an investigation” except based on the facts and the law. Share this -







Nadler says House 'likely' to subpoena Bolton House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, one of the House managers in the impeachment trial, spoke to reporters following a caucus meeting about his expectations for the upcoming Senate impeachment vote. Nadler said he thinks it's "likely" one of the House committees will subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton, one of the key witnesses Democrats were hoping to call. Bolton was an eyewitness to much of Trump's conduct on Ukraine and expressed concerns about Rudy Giuliani's involvement in Ukraine diplomacy. Bolton had said he would testify if subpoenaed but the Senate on Friday killed an effort to hear from new witnesses. Nadler didn’t give a timeframe for the potential subpoena. Share this -







Romney to make impeachment remarks at 2 p.m. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, one of the two Republicans who voted with Democrats to call witnesses in the impeachment trial, will make remarks on the Senate floor at 2:00 p.m. ET. Share this -





