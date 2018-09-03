Hundreds of millions of dollars ready to flood House majority battle

Labor Day marks the beginning of the home stretch ahead of November's midterm elections, and we're about to see a flurry of spending as Democrats and Republicans fight for control of the House.

Campaigns and outside groups have booked more than $235 million in advertising spending from Labor Day through Election Day, according to data provided by Advertising Analytics. Up until this point, there's been about $195 million spent on advertising.

Republicans will currently are scheduled to have a slight edge — the GOP has booked $120 million in advertising spending going forward compared to about $115 million in spending for Democrats.

The GOP spending is paced by its top outside group, the Congressional Leadership Fund, which has reserved more than $55 million moving forward. The National Republican Congressional Committee has booked more than $38 million in advertising too.

On the Democratic side, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is the party's top future spender, with more than $46 million in ads booked. The Democratic-aligned House Majority PAC super PAC has more than $38 million in ads reserved.

The overall spending numbers are expected to shift as groups finalize their plans, and it's more than likely that the race-by-race allocation changes as part of those plans, since ad buys aren't set in stone. But right now, here are the top 10 races ranked by future advertising spending booked, according to Advertising Analytics.