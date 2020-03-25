Hundreds of police officers exposed to coronavirus
Hundreds of police officers have been exposed to the coronavirus, and confirmed infections are expected to climb as testing becomes more widely available, according to the National Police Foundation, which launched an online data portal tracking the virus’ spread through American law enforcement agencies.
The tracking tool, which relies on agencies' voluntary reports, so far only reflects a tiny portion of the 18,000 or so police departments across the country. But it provides a glimpse of the virus’ potential to deplete their ranks. As of Wednesday afternoon, about 300 officers had been exposed, and 250 officers were unable to work, according to the portal.
James Burch, the foundation’s president, said police are desperate to get officers tested quickly so they can more effectively quarantine those who have been infected. Some agencies have put large numbers of officers in isolation because they may have been exposed.
The data portal also measures police shortfalls in protection equipment, including masks and gloves.
"The data shows a lot of officers exposed but not a lot diagnosed," Burch said. "We assume that's because there's not a lot of testing out there yet, but once testing improves we might see an increase."
Gwen Aviles
5m ago / 7:22 PM UTC
Tony Awards, Grammys Rock and Roll Hall of Fame event postponed
The 74th Tony Awards and the Recording Academy's 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame event have been postponed due to the coronavirus.
A new date for the Tonys — which was supposed to take place June 7 at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City — has yet to be announced, according to a spokesperson.
The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame event will now take place on Nov. 7, instead of May 2, at the same location: the Public Hall Auditorium in Cleveland.
Trump approves disaster declaration for Florida and Texas
President Donald Trump approved disaster declarations for Florida and Texas on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, opening up additional sources of federal funding to the states' governments to respond to the outbreak.
The two massive states are seeing a growth in the number of cases — 1,034 in Texas and 1,467 in Florida as of Wednesday. Meanwhile, 11 people have died of the disease in Texas, while 22 have died in Florida.
Elizabeth Chuck
31m ago / 6:56 PM UTC
What is a ventilator? The 'critical resource' that is currently in short supply
The coronavirus is straining the global health care system, with one piece of lifesaving medical equipment in particularly scarce supply: mechanical ventilators.
A ventilator helps patients who cannot properly breathe on their own by pumping air into their lungs through a tube that has been surgically inserted into their windpipes. Because COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, affects the respiratory system, the number of hospitalized patients in need of breathing assistance has exploded since the pandemic began.
At least 24 of 94 residents and patients of St. Joseph’s Senior Home in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Newark, have tested positive for coronavirus and the other 70 clients are also believed to have the virus, authorities said.
The first positive came back on March 17 and at least one positive test has come back "everyday thereafter," said John Hagerty, a spokesman for the city of Woodbridge.
American Samoa’s coronavirus conundrum: No way to test
As the coronavirus was rapidly spreading across the continental United States last week, a person living thousands of miles away in American Samoa developed what appeared to be symptoms of the virus.
Health officials In the U.S. territory located deep in the South Pacific rushed to determine if its first potential COVID-19 case would turn out positive. But they had one problem: they couldn’t analyze the samples.
San Francisco reported its first coronavirus death, after a man in his 40s passed away from the disease, officials said Tuesday.
“My condolences go out to this San Franciscan and their loved ones," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "It is a sad day, and we need to pull together as a City to do everything in our power to reduce the likelihood of additional deaths in our community."
At least 178 San Franciscans had tested positive for coronavirus by Wednesday morning, according to the public health department.
1h ago / 6:02 PM UTC
World Health Organization cautions on reopening schools, businesses
"These measures are the best way to suppress & stop transmission, so that when restrictions are lifted, the #coronavirus doesn’t resurge. The last thing any country needs is to open schools & businesses, only to be forced to close them again because of a resurgence"-@DrTedros