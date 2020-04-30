Huntington Beach, Calif., approves legal challenge to beach closure The city council in Huntington Beach, California, voted Thursday to authorize the city attorney to take legal action against the state for closing down beaches in Orange County. Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier in the day said a widely expected statewide beach closure wasn't happening, but one that focused on Orange County would go into effect Friday. This came after images captured throngs of people on the sand in Huntington Beach and nearby Newport Beach on a warm weekend. The city council held an emergency meeting and then went behind closed doors to consider possible action, ultimately giving the city attorney the green light to try to block the governor and the state in a possible attempt to keep the shoreline open to the public. Many residents who wrote to the council on the topic favored keeping the beaches open and suggested the traditionally Republican city was being punished for being of a different political persuasion than the Democratic governor. Share this -







Republican lawmakers reject Michigan's virus order; Whitmer unfazed LANSING, Mich. — The Republican-led Michigan Legislature refused Thursday to extend the state's coronavirus emergency declaration and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's authority and actions to combat the pandemic. The governor, unfazed, responded with new orders stating under one law that an emergency still exists, while under another law declaring new 28-day states of emergency and disaster. The latter measure will ensure health care workers continue to have special legal protections, she said. Whitmer accused GOP lawmakers of "putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk. I'm not going to let that happen." The Legislature's moves came as hundreds of conservative activists, including some who were openly carrying rifles, returned to the Capitol to denounce her stay-at-home order.







Several major airlines to begin asking employees, customers to wear face coverings Several major airlines will soon ask some employees and passengers to voluntarily wear face coverings, an industry group said Thursday. Airlines for America, which represents Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue and other airlines, said the companies are working to implement the policy as quickly as possible. The group did not provide a specific date. Customer-facing employees and passengers will be asked to wear cloth face covering during check-in, boarding, in-flight and while leaving the aircraft, the group said. The group added that airlines are also using intensive cleaning measures to sanitize their planes.







Farmworkers sue Washington state seeking coronavirus protections A farmworker tends to the fields in Skagit County, Washington. Edgar Franks / Familias Unidas por la Justicia A court in Skagit County, Washington, will consider Friday whether the state should impose enforceable emergency safety rules to protect farmworkers from the coronavirus. The case, which pits the labor advocacy group Familias Unidas por la Justicia and the United Farm Workers of America against the state's labor and health departments, is among the first agricultural labor lawsuits filed in the country since the COVID-19 outbreak began. The labor groups are seeking adequate social distancing in farm labor housing and transportation and to ensure that protective gear is available at work sites, among other concerns. Read the full story.







Industry exec: White House plan to send a week's worth of masks, gloves to nursing homes is not enough Cheyenne Pipkin, left, visits with her mother Loraine Franks her grandfather Jerry Hogan in Porterville, Calif. Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday that nursing homes, which have been ravaged by coronavirus, had been "a little bit of a weak spot" in the U.S. response to the disease, and announced FEMA would ship a seven-day supply of gowns and masks to the nation's 15,000 long-term care facilities. But nursing home residents have accounted for a quarter of the nation's 60,000 reported COVID-19 deaths, and for some industry leaders and advocates for residents, a week's supply of personal protective equipment is not an answer. "This is the first sign in months that our calls for PPE prioritization for providers of aging services are being heard -- but this action is far too little, far too late," said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO LeadingAge, an association of 6,000 nonprofit providers of aging services, including 2,000 nursing homes. Read the full story here.







Thousands of cruise ship crew members remain out at sea amid clash over CDC's rules A man rides a bicycle in front of the Coral Princess ship, of Princess Cruises fleet, docked at Miami Port with patients affected by coronavirus in Miami on April 4, 2020. Marco Bello / Reuters file Thousands of cruise ship crew members remain stuck at sea amid the coronavirus pandemic as their companies clash with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over rules to bring them home. Carnival Cruise Line said it has more than 10,000 healthy crew members on board their ships and is planning to have them home to their respective countries over the next week. Roughly 10,000 crew have already been repatriated, the company said in a press release. "The safety and well-being of our team members continues to be a top priority," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Given the pause in our operations, we are committed to getting our crew members safely home to their families. We sincerely thank them for their hard work, patience and understanding during this process." Read the full story here.







Trump says he has seen evidence that virus originated in Wuhan lab WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump suggested Thursday he has seen evidence that the coronavirus was created in a Wuhan lab, just hours after the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement that the virus was "not manmade or genetically modified." "Yes I have," Trump said when asked by a reporter if he had seen anything that gave him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of the virus. Trump: 'Yes I have' seen evidence virus came from Wuhan lab May 1, 2020 02:01 "We have people looking at it very, very strongly," Trump said. "Scientific people, intelligence people, and others." When asked what evidence he had, Trump responded "I can't tell you that. I'm not allowed to tell you that." The U.S. Intelligence Community is continuing to examine "whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan," according to the DNI statement.







Coronavirus could make the iconic department store a relic of the past Pedestrians walk past a Neiman Marcus store in Chicago in 2009. Scott Olson / Getty Images file The department store, once a proud symbol of American excess and upward mobility, threatens to descend into obscurity as a result of the coronavirus, with Neiman Marcus, JCPenney, and Lord & Taylor all reportedly exploring bankruptcy. Neiman Marcus, which also operates two Bergdorf Goodman stores in New York City and 22 Last Call discount locations, had been in distress well before the coronavirus halted nonessential shopping. The company has seen sales and revenue tumble as competition increases from online startups and brick-and-mortar stores launched by their own brands. The company missed a key $5.7 million interest payment this month to pay down its$4.7 billion in debt. It reported a net loss of $31.2 million in July, compared with a net loss of $19.9 million the year before. Read the full story here.






