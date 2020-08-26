Hurricane Harvey scars reopened by Laura Although her home appeared to be just outside Hurricane Laura's cone of uncertainty, Antonieta Cádiz, who fled Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in 2017, was expecting the worst. "I am hysterical," Cádiz, 41 of Katy, Texas, a suburb of Houston told NBC News. Despite her anxiety, she is staying put for now with her two young children and husband. "COVID," she said. "What are we going to do? We are in a national pandemic. I cannot go and expose my children ... I cannot expose my family to be with other people not knowing if they have COVID or not." She was not reassured by the fact that the state is putting people in hotels. She and her husband have parked one of their two cars on higher ground and have a small boat in the driveway, as do her neighbors, just in case. Cádiz's home flooded in 2017 when local officials opened floodgates to release rainwater dropped by Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm. When the floors cracked and water burst through, she and her husband, two children and a niece fled in a rescue boat that Cádiz flagged down with screams of "Help!" The storm destroyed the home, which had to be rebuilt. A freelance Spanish-language journalist, Cádiz took a temporary job as a spokeswoman for Climate Power 2020 because of her experience. "This will happen again, I know it. Yesterday it was Harvey. Today Laura. Tomorrow it will be another catastrophic hurricane," she said. "If we don't do something to face the challenges of climate change, my story will be the story of millions in the U.S. and all over the world." Share this -







Louisiana governor closes part of Interstate 10 BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state is closing Interstate 10 from around the Atchafalaya Bridge outside of Lafayette all the way into part of Texas, because several stretches within that area are expected to flood. In a radio interview Wednesday night, Edwards talked of the "apocalyptic" language that meteorologists have used for the storm. "The language I've heard from the National Weather Service I've never heard before ... They're sending the strongest possible message about how serious this storm is," he said. He talked specifically about concerns in Cameron Parish. "When people built back after Rita, they routinely built back to 15 feet," Edwards said. He noted those structures would be overwhelmed. Edwards said search and rescue efforts will begin Thursday as soon as it's safe enough for officials to go out into floodwaters.







Houston area ready to help Louisiana The top government official in Harris County, Texas, said that while the Houston area appeared to escaped relatively unscathed by Hurricane Laura, they county stands ready to help Louisiana, where the massive storm made landfall early Thursday. "Now that we are watching with horror how it is impacting our neighbors to the east, our approach turns to aid," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a phone interview with MSNBC early Thursday. Hidalgo said first responders from all over the country are in the county to assist with the storm, and they are ready to provide any assistance needed in Louisiana. Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, on that state's southwestern coast as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph winds around 1 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said.







Hurricane Laura makes landfall on Louisiana coast Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, made landfall on the southwestern Louisiana coast early Thursday. The storm made landfall at 1 a.m. near Cameron, Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding were occurring in parts of the state, it said. Before it officially made landfall, the northern eyewall moved over southwest Louisiana's Cameron Parish, and people still there were warned to take cover immediately. Nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Cameron and Calcasieu parishes as the eyewall moved onshore, according to utility company Entergy's website. More than 9,000 customers were without power in Jefferson County in Texas, which is near the Louisiana border, and more than 5,000 were without power in Orange County to the northeast. Hurricane #Laura Advisory 29A: Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall Near Cameron Louisiana. Catastrophic Storm Surge, Extreme Winds, and Flash Flooding Occurring in Portions of Louisiana. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2020







Eyewall of Hurricane Laura moving onshore over southwest Louisiana The northern eyewall of Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm, was moving over southwestern Louisiana's coastal Cameron Parish, the National Hurricane Center said, and people still in the area were told to take cover immediately. The eyewall was moving onshore southwestern Louisiana, the hurricane center said at midnight local time. "TAKE COVER NOW! Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to the safe room in your shelter. Take action now to protect your life!" the hurricane center warned. Catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds and flash flooding was occurring, the hurricane center said. 12 AM CDT Hurricane #Laura Tropical Cyclone Update:

...NORTHERN EYEWALL OF LAURA MOVING OVER CAMERON PARISH...

...CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGE, EXTREME WINDS, AND FLASH FLOODING

OCCURRING IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... pic.twitter.com/CQC0JISOi4 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2020



OCCURRING IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... pic.twitter.com/CQC0JISOi4 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2020 Share this -







Thousands without power in Louisiana as hurricane nears coast There were power outages affecting more than 13,000 customers in Louisiana's Calcasieu Parish, in the path of Hurricane Laura, as the Category 4 storm approached the coast late Wednesday. Calcasieu Parish was ordered to evacuate ahead of the hurricane. Utility company Entergy said on its website that there were a little more than 13,000 customers without power in the parish. In Cameron Parish, more than 1,000 customers were without power. The parish is on the Gulf Coast next to the Texas border.







Extreme wind warnings in Texas, Louisiana as Laura closes in on coast Anyone left in some areas of Texas and Louisiana, including Port Arthur and Lake Charles, were told to treat imminent winds from Hurricane Laura as a tornado and to seek shelter immediately. The National Weather Service said there was an "extreme wind warning" in effect as Laura, a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, closed in on the coast. The National Hurricane Center said at midnight ET that the hurricane's eyewall was nearing the coast of Louisiana. The storm will bring catastrophic storm surge as well as extreme winds and flash flooding, forecasters warned. The storm surge has been called "unsurvivable." An extreme wind warning is in effect for Beaumont TX, Lake Charles LA, Port Arthur TX until 1:00 AM CDT for extremely dangerous hurricane winds. Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!. pic.twitter.com/Kepii38Fff — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) August 27, 2020






