Hurricane Laura makes landfall on Louisiana coast Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, made landfall on the southwestern Louisiana coast early Thursday. The storm made landfall at 1 a.m. near Cameron, Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding were occurring in parts of the state, it said. Before it officially made landfall, the northern eyewall moved over southwest Louisiana's Cameron Parish, and people still there were warned to take cover immediately. Nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Cameron and Calcasieu parishes as the eyewall moved onshore, according to utility company Entergy's website. More than 9,000 customers were without power in Jefferson County in Texas, which is near the Louisiana border, and more than 5,000 were without power in Orange County to the northeast. Hurricane #Laura Advisory 29A: Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall Near Cameron Louisiana. Catastrophic Storm Surge, Extreme Winds, and Flash Flooding Occurring in Portions of Louisiana. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2020







Laura weakens to a tropical depression over Arkansas Laura, which was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall and caused destruction in Louisiana, weakened Thursday night to a tropical depression over Arkansas, forecasters said. Even so, rainfall from the system will continue to cause flash flooding, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory at 10 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET). Central and northern Arkansas could see an additional 3 to 6 inches of rain. Flash flood warnings or watches covered the central and northeastern parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is blamed for at least six deaths in Louisiana. By Thursday night, maximum sustained winds dropped to 35 mph, according to the hurricane center. The tropical depression is forecast to move over Arkansas on Thursday night, and then onto the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday and to the mid-Atlantic states Saturday, according to the hurricane center, Saturday it will become a "remnant low-pressure system," and later this weekend it will become an "extratropical low."







Laura leaves at least six dead and a trail of destruction The most intense hurricane to hit Louisiana in more than a century has left at least six people dead, hundreds of thousands of people without power and an untold number of homes and buildings in ruins. Laura, which was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday after making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds, was expected to weaken to a tropical depression overnight as it moves across Arkansas, the National Hurricane Center said. Read the full story here.







Arkansas braces for flash floods from Laura The governor of Arkansas Thursday evening warned of likely flash flooding as now-Tropical Storm Laura pushed north through the state, and said that more than 50,000 were without power. Laura, which was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph when it made landfall on the southwestern Louisiana coast Thursday morning, has since weakened but still was producing "flooding rainfall" in Arkansas, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET). The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved an emergency declaration for all Arkansas counties, which will allow for federal aid, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. Central and eastern Arkansas could see an additional 3 to 7 inches of rain from the storm, the hurricane center said. Laura is expected to weaken to a tropical depression Thursday night. The governor warned people to not drive into water, noting that it only takes 6 inches of water to knock someone from their feet. As we continue to see the power of #TropicalStormLaura in Arkansas, there are over 50,000 power outages across the state. Be sure and stay away from downed power lines, and report the outage to your provider. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 27, 2020







Helicopter video shows Louisiana flooding, wrecked buildings in wake of Laura Widespread flooding and wrecked, partially submerged buildings were seen in aerial Coast Guard video as a helicopter passed over a stretch of southwestern Louisiana hard hit after Hurricane Laura swept through the region Thursday. Flooding along Louisiana west coast captured by Coast Guard video Aug. 27, 2020 01:33 The video is from a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter that flew along Highway 82 between White Lake and Cameron along Louisiana's southwest coast. The small community of Cameron is near where Laura made landfall early Thursday as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph at around 1 a.m. local time. The storm was blamed on at least six deaths in Louisiana, according to officials. Laura has since weakened to a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. But Thursday evening it was still bringing potentially flooding rainfall and powerful winds to parts of Arkansas as it moved north.







Weeks after vote to keep Confederate statue standing, Hurricane Laura brought it down Storm winds from Hurricane Laura toppled a controversial confederate statue in Lake Charles, Louisiana Thursday morning. The fate of the South's Defenders Memorial Monument, which stood on the grounds of the county courthouse, was voted on by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury two weeks ago. Hurricane Laura's strong winds brought down the South's Defenders monument in Lake Charles, La. Bailey Stark A vote of 10-4 allowed the statue to remain standing, but storm winds caused the statue of a Confederate soldier to fall from its pedestal onto the ground below. "Well, Laura did one good thing while in town," wrote Bailey Stark, who posted photos of the fallen statue on Facebook. The statue has stood in Lake Charles since 1915.







Laura expected to weaken to a tropical depression Laura, which slammed into the coast of Louisiana early Thursday with winds of 150 miles per hour, has weakened, with forecasters expecting the onetime hurricane to become a tropical depression overnight. The storm on Thursday afternoon was located about 80 miles northeast of Shreveport, headed north-northeast at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Federal forecasters estimated its maximum sustained winds at 50 mph. A tropical depression would mean winds have decreased to a maximum of 38 mph. Tropical storm warnings, which are intended to alert residents of high winds and possible storm surges and flooding, were in effect for northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas, and extreme western Mississippi. "The center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas tonight, the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday, and over the western Atlantic on Sunday," the hurricane center said in a bulletin.






