Bad Weather in Virginia Could Impact Results

The Virginia governor's race is the main event for many political watchers waiting on Tuesday's returns. But it appears Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam has not drawn the same level of media interest as Democratic House candidate Jon Ossoff did when he ran for Congress in June.
Ossoff unsuccessfully ran for the seat vacated by former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. Democrats hoped to score an upset win in the traditionally red district in what was one of the first high-profile races since President Donald Trump's election.
Democrat Phil Murphy defeated Republican Kim Guadagno in the New Jersey governor’s race on Tuesday, according to an NBC News projection.
Murphy will succeed Chris Christie, who leaves office as one of the most unpopular governors in the country and his anemic 14 percent approval rating helped drag down Guadagno, the state’s lieutenant governor.
Voting is still underway in most states in this year’s elections, but two Republican congressmen on Tuesday announced their decisions to not run for re-election next year.
Reps. Frank LoBiondo (R-N.J.) and Ted Poe (R-Texas) both said Tuesday, in separate statements, that they would not run for re-election in 2018.
The pair are the latest GOP lawmakers to announce they won't seek re-election in 2018, following Reps. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) and Lamar Smith (R-Texas), last week.
FAIRFAX, Va. — A cold rain has blanketed much of Virginia Tuesday, which is generally seen as a bad sign for Democrats, since their voters tend to be less reliable in non-presidential elections.
“I’d prefer if it wasn’t raining,” Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe quipped at Democrat Ralph Northam’s election night party here. Studies have shown rain can depress turnout by as much as 1 percent, which can be critical in a close race, though other research has found the effect is only significant in non-competitive elections.
The only dry part of the state, McAuliffe noted, was Hampton Roads area, Northam’s home base and a key source of Democratic votes. And rain or not, reports suggest turnout is generally high in the Democratic stronghold of northern Virginia.
Polls are officially closed in Virginia, though voters in line at 7 p.m. can still cast their ballots.
The state’s three biggest races — for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general — are all too early to call, according to the NBC News Decision Desk.
Health care is a priority for Virginia voters, according to early results from the NBC News exit poll, with 37 percent citing it as the most important issue to their vote.
Gun policy follows with 17 percent, 14 percent said immigration and another 14 percent said taxes. Only 9 percent of Virginia voters said abortion is the issue that mattered most in deciding how they voted for governor.
Early exit poll results in today’s race for New Jersey governor confirm: Chris Christie is the least popular governor in America.
Only 19 percent of New Jersey voters so far said they approve of the job Christie is doing, while a whopping 79 percent disapprove.
One year ago, during the 2016 general election, 72 percent of Jersey voters said they disapproved of Christie's performance.
Ralph Northam called the negative ads run against him "despicable" and said he feels he has done enough to counter GOP governor candidate Ed Gillespie's attacks.
"These ads he’s been running are inaccurate, No. 1, and they’re despicable. And it's unfortunate he has taken that direction," Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate told NBC News' Chuck Todd.
New Yorkers are enjoying a new “I voted” sticker at the polls this year. The sticker honors the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, which became state law November 6, 1917, three years before women were granted the right to vote nationwide.
The sticker features Rosalie Jones, a suffragist who led a 150 mile-long march from New York City to Albany in December 1912 with a petition that earned the governor-elect's support for the movement.
The debate about how to remember prominent figures in the former Confederacy rose to the forefront of the Virginia race for governor since the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past August.
Republican candidate Ed Gillespie has indicated he supports leaving monuments to Confederate leaders in place but adding relevant historical details as context for why they stand. His opponent — current Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate Ralph Northam — has said he would pressure localities to take them down if he were elected.
But a majority of voters say that monuments to Confederate leaders should be left in place. Just 36 percent said that statues on government property should be removed.