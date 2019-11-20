‘I was shocked,’ Sondland says about claim he was involved in ‘drug deal’ with Ukraine During an exchange with GOP counsel Stephen Castor, Sondland was asked what his reaction was when he heard about earlier closed-door testimony from another key witness that former national security adviser John Bolton said Sondland was involved in a “drug deal” with Ukraine. “I was shocked,” Sondland testified Wednesday. Castor was referring to testimony by former Russia adviser on the National Security Council, Fiona Hill, who said after a July 10 meeting with Sondland, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, other U.S. officials and Ukrainians, that Sondland was pushing the investigations. Hill then said Bolton told her to report what she had seen and heard to NSC counsel John Eisenberg. “Go and tell Eisenberg that I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up on this,” Bolton said, according to Hill’s testimony. Share this -







Photographer captures Trump's handwritten talking points responding to Sondland The president brought his own talking points, written out by hand, possibly with one of those Sharpies he's known to prefer. President Donald Trump, departing the White House on his way to Texas to visit an Apple factory, stopped in front of reporters to defend himself amid testimony by the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, by reading from handwritten notes insisting he did not want a "quid pro quo." Trump began reading notes of what he says he spoke about during an early September phone call with Sondland, who was trying to figure out whether roughly $400 million in military aid was being linked to investigations into the Bidens. At least some of Trump's talking points were captured by a Reuters photographer outside the White House. "I want nothing/I want nothing/I want no quid pro quo/Tell Zellinsky (sic) to do the right thing," Trump's notes show, apparently referring to testimony from Sondland that that was the president's response when asked what he wanted from Ukraine. Read the story.







Members to start questioning after a brief break The second staff round of staff questions has concluded. Schiff just announced a brief break — 30 minutes — from the Sondland hearing. When the committee returns, the five-minute member round will begin.







Now it's Dems who've left the hearing room Several Republicans have now returned to the hearing room, but many Democrats have left. Just Schiff, Speier, Demings and Krishnamoorthi, plus Goldman, are here now. (Members are permitted to come and go from hearings as they wish.)







White House: Trump, on Sondland call, 'wanted nothing' from Ukraine "Ambassador Sondland's testimony made clear that in one of the few brief phone calls he had with President Trump, the president clearly stated that he 'wanted nothing' from Ukraine and repeated 'no quid pro quo' over and over again," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Wednesday in response to the ambassador's testimony. "In fact, no quid pro quo ever occurred. The U.S. aid to Ukraine flowed, no investigation was launched, and President Trump has met and spoken with President Zelenskiy. Democrats keep chasing ghosts."







Nunes says Democrats have 'Watergate fantasies' Nunes suggested during his second round of questioning that Democrats are trying to make the impeachment inquiry into Trump as significant as Watergate. Democrats have "Watergate fantasies," he said. "I guess they fantasize this at night," he added. In fact, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said last week that Trump's actions in Ukraine makes what happened during Watergate "look small."







