ICU nurse gets hero’s welcome as she returns from volunteering in New York

Naples' pizza ovens fired up again as city eases lockdown restrictions A man carries pizza for a home delivery at the Caputo pizzeria in Naples, Italy on Monday. Andrew Medichini / AP Wood is burning again in Naples' pizza ovens as of Monday night, giving a symbolic and savory boost to Neapolitans after two months of lockdown meant an end to their most iconic and favorite food. Whereas pizzerias in Rome and elsewhere were allowed to operate for take-out and delivery service, they were banned in Naples out of fears that such a congested, high-density city could fast become a new hot spot for COVID-19 infections. With Italy as whole gradually reopening, Campania's Governor Vincenzo De Luca lifted bans on pizza deliveries as well as home deliveries from bars, pastry shops and ice-cream parlors and restaurants. Pizzas being prepared for home delivery at the Caputo pizzeria in Naples, Italy on Monday. Andrew Medichini / AP De Luca enforced strict lockdown measures, knowing that the region's hospitals couldn't handle a major influx of sick. In the end, Campania had a relatively manageable outbreak of about 4,300 people infected, half of whom didn't need to be hospitalized. Italy was the first country in the West to be slammed by the outbreak, and its death toll is the highest in Europe and second only to the U.S.







Over 30 percent of Americans have witnessed COVID-19 bias against Asians, poll says More than 30 percent of Americans have witnessed someone blaming Asian people for the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new Ipsos survey conducted for the Center for Public Integrity. Sixty percent of Asian Americans, who made up about 6 percent of the survey's respondents, told Ipsos they've seen the same behavior. The poll, released Tuesday, comes as advocacy groups and researchers report an alarming rise in anti-Asian discrimination. Stop AAPI Hate, an effort to track these cases, reported about 1,500 instances of harassment against Asian Americans in a one-month period since mid-March. Read the full story.







Turkey donates medical equipment, PPE to U.S. The Turkish government donated essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment to the United States on Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara confirmed. The supplies were loaded on a Turkish A-400M military aircraft and headed to Washington, D.C., to help the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the embassy said in a statement. Distribution of the equipment— including N95 masks, gowns and face shields — would be handled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. U.S. officials thanked Turkey, a NATO ally, adding it was a signal of the strong relationship between the countries.







McConnell: 'Better idea' that White House focus briefings on health care experts Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Monday suggested that the White House change its daily coronavirus press briefings so that people hear more from health experts and less from the president. "Certainly what the American people are most interested in is advice from health professionals about how to conduct their daily lives safely," McConnell said in an interview on Fox News Radio when asked whether President Donald Trump should shorten the briefings or not show up at all. He added, "And to the extent that the White House decides to recraft those briefings to reflect that goal, probably a better idea." Trump has faced fierce backlash since he suggested last week that people should possibly inject themselves with disinfectant in order to treat the coronavirus and clean the lungs.







Britain is on track to become one of Europe's worst-hit countries Britain is on track to become one of Europe's worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, according to data on Tuesday that showed deaths from COVID-19 had already topped 20,000 by April 17, including a fast-rising toll in care homes. The Office for National Statistics said the death toll involving COVID-19 in England and Wales was 52 percent higher than the daily figures for deaths in hospitals released by the government as of April 17, according to official data that include deaths in the community. That takes the United Kingdom's total death toll as of April 17 beyond that reported by France — which also includes deaths in care homes — and Spain, according to Reuters calculations, though lower than Italy's total toll.







Pandemic 'far from over,' World Health Organization head says The head of the World Health Organization warned that the coronavirus pandemic was "far from over," expressing concern about growing outbreaks in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries, "We have a long road ahead of us and a lot of work to do," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva on Monday, adding that cases and deaths are under-reported in many countries in these regions because of low testing capacity. The virus, which originated in China late last year, has so far claimed the lives of more than 211,000 people worldwide, infecting more than three million people, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.







Spain expected to roll out wider plan to lift restrictions The Spanish government is expected to roll out a wider plan to lift coronavirus restrictions and gradually restart the country's stuttering economy on Tuesday. Having suffered one of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, Spain shut down public life on March 14 to curb its spread, but recently began to ease restrictions as it reined in the infection rate. In the most significant relaxation of the lockdown yet, children under 14 were granted one hour of daily supervised outdoor activity on Sunday if they adhered to social-distancing guidelines and stayed within 0.6 miles from their homes. More than 23,500 people have died from COVID-19 in Spain, with nearly 210,000 confirmed cases.






