Idris Elba says on Twitter that he tested positive "Luther" actor Idris Elba said in a tweet Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus," Elba said in the tweet. "Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing." This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020







Pennsylvania shuts down all non-essential businesses Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that he would order all non-essential businesses and services across the state to shut down as part of the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. "This isn't a decision I take lightly at all," Wolf told reporters. "It's one that I'm making because medical experts believe it is the only way to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients." Wolf's order does not apply to municipal services such as trash collection or businesses deemed essential, such as grocery stores and pharmacies. "For example, if you need to go to the pharmacy, go to the pharmacy," Wolf said. "But don't stop at several other stores or places on the way in and make contact with a dozen other people." 🔴 LIVE NOW: @GovernorTomWolf and @PAHealthDept provide an update on efforts to mitigate COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Watch live at https://t.co/EGQoferwe6.https://t.co/C4aOHq3fb2 — Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) March 16, 2020







Trump advises Americans to avoid restaurants, schools in strongest coronavirus guidelines yet President Donald Trump said Monday his administration's coronavirus task force updated its guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak. He said the administration recommends all Americans, including young and healthy, should homeschool children, avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, stop discretionary travel and avoid bars and restaurants. "It's important for the young and healthy people to understand that while they may experience mild symptoms, they can easily spread this virus and they will spread it indeed, putting countless others in harm's way," he said. A day earlier, many states made similar guidelines mandatory.







Universal to stream newly released movies Universal Pictures has said it will stream some newly released movies and one upcoming title, as many people are staying home and scores of movie theaters are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Universal, owned by NBCUniversal, which is the parent company of NBC News, confirmed it will let customers watch "Trolls World Tour" on demand through a range of services including Apple, Amazon, Google and Fandango, among others. The movie is scheduled to open in theaters on April 10. The movies that are currently on theatrical release, including "The Hunt," "The Invisible Man," and "Emma," will cost $19.99 and will be available for a 48-hour rental period. Until now, theaters have been strict about keeping a 90-day period before movies are released for home viewing. Disney released "Frozen 2" on its streaming service, Disney+, on Sunday — three months earlier than scheduled.







Indiana records first coronavirus death, U.S. death toll at 71 The state of Indiana has recorded its first coronavirus-related death on Monday, according to the state's health department. An adult over the age of 60 died Monday morning at a Community Health Network hospital after being hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. The unidentified patient had an underlying medical condition, though the health department did not say what that was. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb encouraged state residents to stay home and follow the precautionary measures laid out by the state. "A family today is suffering the ultimate loss due to COVID-19, and this sadly underscores how severe the virus can be — especially for some high-risk Hoosiers," Holcomb said on Monday. The death of the Indiana patient brings the U.S. death toll to 71.







Baseball season pushed back eight weeks, per CDC guidance Major League Baseball said Monday that the start of its season will be pushed back eight weeks, citing guidance from the CDC. Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/E5xPfMGOc0 — MLB (@MLB) March 16, 2020







Ohio governor recommends state push back in-person primary voting until June A person wears protective gloves during early voting for the Ohio primary election at the board of elections in Medina on Monday. Aaron Josefczyk / Reuters Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that he is recommending that in-person primary voting be pushed back until June amid the coronavirus outbreak. Ohio's primary is set to take place Tuesday, as are contests in Illinois, Arizona and Florida. "It is my recommendation that we postpone in-person voting until June 2, 2020," DeWine tweeted. "We cannot tell people to stay inside, but also tell them to go out and vote." "I'm making this recommendation because we must also look out for our poll workers," he continued. "I believe when we look back on this, we'll be happy we did this. The votes that have already been cast will still be counted - and this recommendation would allow others to vote in the future."







San Francisco to require people to stay home except for 'essential needs' San Francisco will prohibit anyone from leaving their homes except for essential needs beginning at midnight Monday night, Mayor London Breed said. "Necessary government functions & essential stores will remain open," Breed said in a tweet. "These steps are based on the advice of public health experts to slow the spread of #COVID19." The restriction is among the most extreme measures taken nationwide in response to the pandemic and echoes similar measures in European and Asian cities. San Francisco officials were planning a briefing at 1 p.m. PT, Breed said. "The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible. There is no need to rush out for food or supplies, as these stores will remain open," she added. "We'll meet this challenge and we'll get through it together." Similar orders will apply in six Bay Area counties covering 6.7 million people, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Effective at midnight, San Francisco will require people to stay home except for essential needs.

Necessary government functions & essential stores will remain open.

These steps are based on the advice of public health experts to slow the spread of #COVID19. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 16, 2020



Nearly 1,700 members of the National Guard mobilized in 16 states As of Monday morning, more than 670 Air and Army National Guard have been activated in 15 states, up from 400 in six states as of Friday morning. The vast majority of those activated are in Maryland (1,000) and New York (516). All 50 states have declared emergencies - any state that has declared an emergency has the authority to call up the National Guard. Most of the National Guard troops are currently assigned to disinfecting/cleaning of public areas, providing transport for health-care workers, providing support at drive-through testing facilities, collecting and delivering samples and delivering food and supplies. More than 145 members of the Colorado National Guard who are trained in biological hazards have been activated to help out at drive-through testing facilities throughout the state. On Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan activated 1,000 members of his state's National Guard. Eight West Virginia National Guard experts in chemical and biological response and civil support are training state first responders from West Virginia and Kentucky on how to mitigate coronavirus exposure.






