If you didn't wear a cape did you even go to the Oscars?

Capes are taking over the Oscars this year, and I'm honestly not here for it.
Glenn Close is wearing a gold dress and a cape, that allegedly weighs 42 pounds. Jennifer Hudson paid homage to Supreme Court Justice Ruth B. Ginsburg during her performance, sporting a pussy bow blouse and tuxedo cape that took over the stage. Maya Rudolf opened the show with a floral dress and cape ensemble and Melissa McCarthy also wore a cape tonight — twice!
Even the boys dabbled in the cape game. "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman sported a floor length tail coat, which qualifies as a cape to me and is arguably fitting for the superhero actor.
Has anybody seen "The Incredibles?" Edna told us capes were out of style.
In the least surprising moment of this year's Academy Awards, "Shallow" took home best original song and an emotional Lady Gaga delivered a speech on the importance of not giving up and following your dreams.
Which, like, great! Excellent.
But despite the fact that anybody emoting in public makes me uncomfortable (as someone who prefers to cry alone in the car), Gaga's surprise at taking home the award we all knew she'd win was confusing. First, it was the frontrunner for best song. Second, she's a Grammy-award winning artist, so her surprise and tears made a little less sense. The woman is an established artist. She's one of the most famous people in the world. Bradley Cooper didn't pluck her out of obscurity, and she certainly wasn't "discovered" via "A Star Is Born." She won an acting award already for her turn in "American Horror Story." So, like, let's get with it, everybody. The woman is a force of nature — she isn't Ally, and thank goodness. But, well... does SHE know that?
Spike Lee has been making movies for more than 30 years, earning an Oscar nomination along the way for the era-defining drama "Do the Right Thing" and scooping up Emmys, Peabodys and the Cannes Grand Prix.
But even after "Malcolm X," "25th Hour" and other essential works of American independent cinema, Lee had never won a competitive Academy Award — until now. (He received an honorary Oscar in 2015.)
Lee, the director of the fiery docudrama "BlacKkKlansman," shared the best adapted screenplay prize with David Rabonwitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott. He is also nominated for best director.
In his spirited acceptance speech, Lee alluded to America's political tumult and the 2020 presidential election, calling on the audience to "mobilize."
"Let's all mobilize. Let's all be on the right side of history," Lee said, reading off notes and clad in his signature purple suit. "Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let's do the right thing!"
"BlacKkKlansman," inspired by a strange true tale, stars John David Washington as a black police officer who infiltrates a local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.
Chris Evans didn't bring his "Captain America" shield to the Academy Awards — but he still managed to play the hero.
The Marvel star leapt from his seat to help his seat neighbor Regina King climb the stairs to the podium to accept her best supporting actress Oscar for "If Beale Street Could Talk" when she struggled with the train of her dress. The chivalrous gesture elicited plenty of swooning on social media.
"The only way the internet could be more turned on by Chris Evans rn would be if he was tweeting about politics with his dog by his side while helping Regina King on stage," gushed one tweeter.
But it was also a sequel of sorts. Evans also helped Betty White up to the podium at the 2015 People's Choice Awards.
Here's the thing: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are not Jackson Maine or Ally, but tonight they would've liked us to believe they were. Because while we've endured a "are they or aren't they" for the entirety of fall and winter, their performance of "Shallow" tonight truly strove to recreate the magic of a fictional couple we'd all hate to hang out with in real life.
So yes, they sang, they duetted, and they ended the song by making it seem like they were about to kiss — only to not, and instead sit awkwardly close as if it wasn't rehearsed, planned, or plotted. Which marks the end of an era! It's over! Jackson and Ally have been retired, long live "Shallow," unless you're tired of it! I just hope Bradley gave Sam Elliott back his voice.
A sentient dumpling that brought people to tears just picked up the Academy Award for best animated short film. "Bao," which tells the story of a Chinese mother and a dumpling baby that comes to life, made its debut before "Incredibles 2" last summer.