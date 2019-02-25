If you didn't wear a cape did you even go to the Oscars?

Capes are taking over the Oscars this year, and I'm honestly not here for it.

Glenn Close is wearing a gold dress and a cape, that allegedly weighs 42 pounds. Jennifer Hudson paid homage to Supreme Court Justice Ruth B. Ginsburg during her performance, sporting a pussy bow blouse and tuxedo cape that took over the stage. Maya Rudolf opened the show with a floral dress and cape ensemble and Melissa McCarthy also wore a cape tonight — twice!

Even the boys dabbled in the cape game. "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman sported a floor length tail coat, which qualifies as a cape to me and is arguably fitting for the superhero actor.

Has anybody seen "The Incredibles?" Edna told us capes were out of style.