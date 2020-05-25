Illinois county creates virtual Memorial Day “honor map” to pay tribute to military service An Illinois county created a virtual “honor map” for Memorial Day since in-person gatherings are not allowed during this time because of a stay-at-home order in the state. We are grateful to the men and women who gave their lives for our country. Although we cannot gather in person to honor their sacrifice, DuPage County has created a virtual portal to honor them and provide historical background on Memorial Day.https://t.co/jPdbtMKJTO pic.twitter.com/jgY6WPMH2T — DuPage County (@DuPageCounty) May 25, 2020 “We’re trying to find ways to continue to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and servicemen and women, but in a way that doesn’t prohibit or conflict with the stay-at-home order,” DuPage County Commissioner Greg Hart told NBC News. The memorial has received several online submissions showing loved ones who have served their country with a photo and a short story. “Bob was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Dad was loving, smart and generous in all aspects of life. He was our hero!” read a post for Robert “Bob” Scheidt for his service in WWII. “Grandpa taught me the benefits of always learning, hard work, and integrity. He was the toughest person I have ever met with the softest heart,” another submission read honoring U.S. Army veteran Anthony F. Studin. Commissioner Hart said that this online memorial is not restricted to DuPage County and that anyone can submit a photo, video or story to remember a loved one. "One of things that I love about DuPage County is the spirit of community that we had, and that partially came from in-person events. So, what we’re hoping this portal does is give our residents an opportunity to engage in that sense of community once again," Hart said. Share this -







French nursing homes employees protest pay, conditions Employees demonstrate outside of a nursing home owned by the Korian group in Lille, France, on May 25, 2020. Michel Spingler / AP (PARIS) — Employees of a major group of French nursing homes on Monday took part in protests across France to call for better pay amid the coronavirus crisis. Protesters gathered outside homes owned by the Korian group in Paris, Lille and other French cities in response to a call from several far-left unions. The government is formally opening on Monday two months of talks with health care workers over changes to France's public health system, which has suffered from decades of cuts. France has recorded more than 14,000 COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, accounting for nearly half of the country's total of more than 28,300 deaths.







Beaches and parks try for a new normal in Memorial Day weekend reopenings People ride bicycles along the Ocean City boardwalk in N.J. on May 25, 2020. Jessica Kourkounis / Reuters People across the country attempted to kick off summer this holiday weekend, as beaches, parks and bars began to reopen while following social distancing guidelines with varying degrees of success. In New Jersey, poor weather kept many residents desperate to get outside off the beaches. Belmar, New Jersey, Mayor Mark Walsifer said on MSNBC Monday that the city had "the weather gods on our side" to prevent crowds. Still, Walsifer said boardwalks were busy, and the city is getting used to adjusting to the new normal. But in nearby Pleasant Point, protesters seemed to ignore social distancing guidelines to make their voices heard on Memorial Day, saying the governor needed to reopen the state immediately. Read the full story here.







OPINION: Israel's pandemic response was fast. I worry a rapid return to normal is a mistake. People wearing masks visit a reopened market in Tel Aviv on May 7, 2020. Ariel Schalit / AP TEL AVIV, Israel – Israel's plans for a gradual return to school in small, controlled groups after two months of coronavirus lockdowns were all but completely abandoned last week in favor of an an immediate return with full classes across much of the country. A group of principals lashed out at the decision (of which they were informed through news reports) as Israeli chaos. That government decision only added to my feeling that Israel has embarked on an overly hasty modern-day Exodus from "corona times" even though the education ministry was concerned a staggered return would not work for students. The beaches are suddenly packed, as quickly as they were emptied, malls are open, with long lines crowding passageways to shop at Zara, and on the streets, most people are no longer even pretending to be vigilant. Masks, if they are seen at all beyond the confines of stores and schools, are usually dangling from a sleeve, or hanging on a chin. Read the full THINK piece here.







Photos: Staten Islanders mark Memorial Day in different ways Residents in face masks watch the Memorial Day Parade of motorcycles and cars on Staten Island on Monday. Spencer Platt / Getty Images A member of the Boy Scouts of America salutes at a ceremony for veterans on Staten Island on Monday. Jeenah Moon / Reuters







Gucci, Saint Laurent seek radical change to fashion calendars Kaia Gerber leads other models during the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris on Feb. 25, 2020. Vianney Le Caer / AP file SOAVE, Italy — Gucci and Saint Laurent are two of the highest profile luxury fashion houses to announce they will leave the fashion calendar behind, with its relentless four-times-a-year rhythm, shuttling cadres of fashionistas between global capitals where they squeeze shoulder-to-shoulder around runways for 15 breathless minutes. The coronavirus lockdown, which has hit luxury fashion houses on their bottom lines, has also given pause to rethink the pace of fashion, offering the possibility to return to less hectic, more considered periods of creativity and production — and perhaps consumption. Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele imagines a twice yearly appointments — one in the fall and one in the spring — to present co-ed collections, getting away from the hyped-up calendar which has come to require pre-season collections before the major women's and men's runway shows and a one-off cruise collection, increasingly in exotic locations. Saint Laurent hasn't articulated its intentions, but said in a statement last month that it would "take control" of the fashion schedule "conscious of the current circumstances and its waves of radical change."







World Health Organization warns of 'second peak' in areas where COVID-19 declining GENEVA — Countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Monday. The world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, WHO emergencies head Dr. Mike Ryan told an online briefing, noting that while cases are declining in many countries they are still increasing in Central and South America, South Asia and Africa. Ryan said epidemics often come in waves, which means that outbreaks could come back later this year in places where the first wave has subsided. There was also a chance that infection rates could rise again more quickly if measures to halt the first wave were lifted too soon. Read the full story here.







Second immigrant in ICE custody dies from COVID-19 A man in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody died from COVID-19 complications on Sunday, the agency said in a news release. Santiago Baten-Oxlag, 34, who was awaiting departure to his native Guatemala, died at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, after being transferred from the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia. He had been receiving care at the hospital since April 17. The preliminary cause of death was "complications related to COVID-19," according to the news release. It is unknown if Baten-Oxlag had any underlying medical conditions. Baten-Oxlag is the second known detainee to die from COVID-19 while in ICE custody. In early May, a 57-year-old man from El Salvador died from COVID-19 at a San Diego-area hospital while in ICE detention. More than 1,200 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19 in ICE facilities, according to data on the agency's website.






