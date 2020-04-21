Illinois extends student loan relief to non-federal, private bank borrowers Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a plan to provide relief for student loan borrowers in Illinois who were left out of the federal relief plan through the CARES Act. The coronavirus relief bill halted federal student loan payments until the end of September, with no interest, but failed to account for students with private loans not controlled by the Department of Education. Pritzker said Tuesday that his plan with 20 private lenders would bring relief to nearly 140,000 more student loan borrowers in the state. "We created a multi-state agreement that includes borrowers in Illinois, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia and Washington State," Pritzker said. "Impacted borrowers can immediately contact their loan provider to get relief with these new options." While the CARES Act provided much-needed relief for those with federal student loans, millions of people with private & non-federal student loans were left out.



I'm happy to announce that, as of today, nearly 140,000 more student loan borrowers in Illinois will now get relief. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 21, 2020







Study shows more deaths, no benefit from malaria drug touted by Trump Hydroxychloroquine, and a related compound called chloroquine, is a medication that's been around for decades. It's used to treat malaria, as well as certain autoimmune diseases including lupus rheumatoid arthritis. John Locher / AP A malaria drug widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus showed no benefit in a large analysis of its use in U.S. veterans hospitals. There were more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine versus standard care, researchers reported. The nationwide study was not a rigorous experiment. But with 368 patients, it's the largest look so far of hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin for COVID-19, which has killed more than 171,000 people as of Tuesday. The study was posted on an online site for researchers and has has not been reviewed by other scientists. Grants from the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia paid for the work. Read the full story here.







Congress reaches deal on coronavirus relief bill, which Trump is expected to sign Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at the Capitol on March 22, 2020. Mary Calvert / Reuters file WASHINGTON — Congress reached a deal Tuesday on a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill that includes additional funds for the small business loan program as well as more money for hospitals and testing, according to multiple Republican sources and a letter from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to his Democratic colleagues obtained by NBC News. The Senate will attempt to pass the bill by unanimous consent in a pro-forma session at 4 p.m. Tuesday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., advised members to return to Washington for a 10 a.m. vote on Thursday, meaning that the interim coronavirus legislation could be on President Donald Trump's desk by the end of the week. Read the full story here.







Texas Lt. Governor on reopening economy: 'There are more important things than living' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks in McAllen, Texas, on Jan. 10, 2019. Sergio Flores / Bloomberg via Getty Images file Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick doubled down on the controversial comments he previously made regarding the coronavirus pandemic, telling Fox News on Monday that Americans had to "take some risks" in reopening the economy. Patrick was heavily criticized last month after he suggested in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson that he and other senior citizens might be willing to die in order to save the U.S. economy. The Texas official stood by his statements in a new interview with Carlson on Monday night, saying that "we are crushing the economy." "And what I said when I was with you that night, there are more important things than living," Patrick said. Read the full story here.







Senator wants Apple, Google execs to be personally liable for virus privacy A U.S. senator said Tuesday that tech executives should face personal legal consequences if they don't protect the privacy of people using their smartphones to track the coronavirus. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote in a letter to Google and Apple about their virus-tracing plans that their executives should be "personally liable if you stop protecting privacy." He said the companies should not, for example, give advertising companies access once the pandemic is over. "Do not hide behind a corporate shield like so many privacy offenders have before. Stake your personal finances on the security of this project," he wrote. Apple and Google have said their plans would be voluntary and include a number of privacy measures. Apple and Google declined to comment on Hawley's letter. Share this -







Hundreds gather in North Carolina and Missouri to protest stay-at-home orders Protesters in April 21, 2020, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Robert Willett / The News & Observer via AP Hundreds of protesters gathered at state capitols in North Carolina and Missouri to protest stay-at-home orders Tuesday, the latest in a wave of demonstrations against statewide restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. The small protests featured demonstrators — many of whom wearing gear promoting President Donald Trump and waving American and "Don't Tread on Me" flags — who mostly opted against wearing masks and ignored social distancing guidelines health experts say are necessary to mitigate the transmission of the highly contagious virus. Read the full story here.







U.K. working to increase PPE supply after shortages reported The U.K. is working to make more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) domestically while also entering into talks with international factories, Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. Hancock said the government had more than 8,000 offers of PPE equipment as of Monday and was investigating each one, while working with 159 potential U.K. manufacturers. “We’re working day and night to expand that supply base,” Hancock said during Britain’s daily coronavirus briefing. The government has come under fire in recent weeks after shortages of PPE have been reported in some British hospitals. The British Medical Association (BMA), which represents doctors, warned earlier this month that National Health Service staff had reported “dangerously low levels” of PPE in London and Yorkshire, putting medics and patients increasingly in harm’s way. Share this -





