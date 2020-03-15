Illinois orders restaurants to halt dine-in services until the end of March Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered restaurants to close to dine-in customers for the rest of March as authorities attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus. The order would begin at the end of business Monday and continue until March 30, Pritzker said at a press conference Sunday. The closure would not extend to delivery and drive-through services. Pritzker's order comes hours after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced restrictions on businesses selling liquor. Such establishments would be forced to half their regular maximum capacity and limit entrance to 100 people, according to NBC Chicago. Share this -







The scene in Milan People stand on their balconies to "gather" after a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus in Milan, Italy, on Sunday. Some Italians are showing signs of solidarity by playing music for neighbors on other balconies for entertainment. Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via AP A man plays the guitar on his balcony in Milan on Sunday. Daniele Mascolo / Reuters Share this -







Commissioner to NYPD: "We will, without a doubt, suffer" during coronavirus outbreak NYPD Chief Dermot Shea holds a press conference on Feb. 15, 2020. Yana Paskova / Getty Images file The head of the largest police force in the world says they will "suffer" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but tells his cops "we will stand with you" in an internal memorandum reviewed exclusively by NBC News and transmitted to all NYPD officers and staff this afternoon. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea sent the 4 page memo to the approximately 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilian members of New York's Finest telling them that starting tomorrow they should expect staggered schedules and for non-essential civilian employees to work from home. Shea says, "we will, without a doubt suffer." He says, "many members may become ill" and that officers should expect to work extra hours on their shifts and that some duties will change. He vowed that personal protective equipment will be available for members of the Department who are on the "front lines." On Saturday a school safety officer working in the New York City borough of Queens tested positive for coronavirus, which marked the first case of a NYPD employee testing positive for the virus. The school safety officer was believed to be exposed through her husband who also had the virus. In Shea's memo he says that 30 employees are currently self-quarantined, "out of an abundance of caution, based on consultation with the Medical Division." Share this -







Gov. Mike DeWine orders bars and restaurants to close in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he was ordering all restaurants and bars in Ohio to close their doors to customers beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday evening. "How long will this order be in effect? We don't, frankly, know," DeWine told reporters Sunday. "It will be in effect for as long as it needs to." DeWine elaborated that carryout and delivery services were excluded from the order, but that businesses could not have customers sitting down and congregating together as authorities attempt to combat the spread of coronavirus. The governor said his administration will work to mitigate the suffering of small businesses and workers who will likely be out of jobs due to the order. "I have some understanding on what this order will do, and I think of all the places I've eaten across the state of Ohio, many business owners who this is going to hurt greatly," DeWine said Sunday. Share this -







Ariana Grande pleads with fans to take coronavirus seriously please pic.twitter.com/N9WkKyVNn1 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020 Share this -







Amazon warns of delivery delays, some household products out of stock Amazon warned it’s experiencing Prime delivery delays and running out of stock of popular household items amid the coronavirus outbreak. The issues are a result of a “dramatic increase in the rate that people are shopping online,” Amazon said in a blog post that was updated on Saturday. Some popular brands and items in the “household staples” categories were out of stock, while Amazon said some of its “delivery promises are longer than usual.” “In the short term this is having an impact on how we serve our customers,” Amazon said in the blog post. “We are working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on additional capacity to deliver all of your orders.” Amazon added a notice to the top of its marketplace this weekend that reads: “Inventory and delivery may be temporarily unavailable due to increased demand. Confirm availability at checkout.” Read the full story here. Share this -







Mnuchin defends Trump's coronavirus response as officials ramp up efforts Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin leaves a television interview outside of the White House on March 13, 2020. Drew Angerer / Getty Images Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended President Donald Trump on Sunday amid ongoing criticism over the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic. "People misinterpreted his comments," Mnuchin told ABC's "This Week" after the president during an Oval Office speech misstated several elements of a new policy restricting travel from Europe to combat the spread of the virus. "And we immediately put out a statement to clarify that." Read the full article here. Share this -







Luxury goods company that owns Dior, Luis Vuitton to make free hand sanitizer for France One of the world's largest luxury fashion and beauty companies will now direct its cosmetic factories to manufacture hand sanitizer gel to be distributed at no cost in France. LVMH, home to brands such a Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, will prepare its production sites to manufacture the antibacterial gel to be given over to French authorities at the direction of its CEO and Chairman, Bernard Arnault. The moves comes amid a fear of sanitizer shortage in the country. "Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus," the company said in a press release. French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe ordered the country's restaurants, cafés, cinemas and clubs to close as coronavirus spreads quickly in the country. Share this -







Travelers face airport chaos as U.S. tries to implement coronavirus screening People wait to check in their luggage at Los Angeles International Airport on March 14, 2020. Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP Those who came to the U.S. from abroad Saturday were met with chaos as new coronavirus screenings snarled airports around the country, forcing travelers into overcrowded lines for hours. Beth Kander, 38, returned from France to a "madhouse" at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, where she spent about five hours going from line to line. Kander told NBC News Sunday that her flight was only alerted to the screenings about an hour before landing. "When we were an hour out from landing, the captain made an announcement, and it created a lot of anxiety," Kander said. "He said you will not be allowed to get off a plane, a U.S. official will board and there will be a coronavirus update." O’Hare airport was only one of many airports where passengers returning from abroad were forced into packed lines, antithetical from the call for “social distancing” in an effort to slow the spread coronavirus. Travelers also reported overcrowding at airports in New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth upon their returns. Read more here. Share this -





