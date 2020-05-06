Illinois Target worker threatened to call police on unmasked special needs woman, dad says Bill Pratt. NBC Chicago The father of a woman with special needs is outraged after an employee at an Illinois Target threatened to call police because his daughter wasn't wearing her mask. Bill Pratt was with 22-year-old Emma Pratt — who has cerebral palsy, autism, sensory integration disorder and is in a wheelchair — at a Target in Orland Park on Saturday when she asked him if she could take off her mask. "She goes, 'Can I take this off? Can I pull this down?' I said 'yeah go ahead,'" Pratt said. Sensory integration disorder causes people to have abnormal responses to sensory information, like the feeling of fabric on one's face. "Sometimes things are too much," Pratt said. Read the full story here. Share this -







Michigan Gov. Whitmer wants to ban guns from Capitol after armed anti-lockdown protests Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., on April 29, 2020. Michigan Office of the Governor via AP file Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to bar weapons from being brought into the state Capitol building after anti-lockdown protesters showed up with firearms, she told NBC News in a wide-ranging interview. The Democratic governor's comments came after gun-toting militia protesters joined a larger group demanding Whitmer reopen swathes of the state's economy in a demonstration last week. The protesters spilled inside the capitol, where a number of the armed demonstrators confronted police officers and insisted on being allowed onto the statehouse floor as lawmakers debated an extension of her emergency powers. Under current state law, it is legal to bring firearms inside the Capitol in the open-carry state. Read the full story here.







Inside the secret DHS lab trying to crack the COVID-19 code The aerosol chamber at the Department of Homeland Security's biodefense research laboratory. Department of Homeland Security For scientists working at the Department of Homeland Security's biodefense research laboratory, the directive from senior agency officials was unprecedented: drop everything and focus on one target, the coronavirus. As the number of positive cases in the United States tops 1.2 million and deaths exceed 70,000, those scientists have been working 15 hours a day, seven days a week trying to crack the COVID-19 code. Dozens of staff comprise multiple teams investigating different characteristics of the coronavirus, in the hopes of quickly learning more about its survivability and the transmission of the disease, both on common surfaces and in the air. Unlike other viruses, little was known about the emerging coronavirus when the pandemic broke out. "This is the most urgent thing we have worked on since 9/11," said Lloyd Hough, a senior official and biology expert with Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate. Read the full story here.







Newborn baby born with COVID-19 discharged from UK hospital One of the few babies born worldwide with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was discharged from a hospital in the United Kingdom after recovering from the virus. Ruby Dawson was born with the virus on April 1 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in Blackpool, England after her mother Katherine contracted it in March. Following her birth, Katherine's condition worsened and she was placed on a ventilator and put into an induced coma. The hospital put her chances of survival at 50/50. While both mom and baby were fighting the virus, father Stuart remained at home with the couple's two other children, Grace, 5 and Ava, 11 months. "I owe my future to the staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. I thought I was going to be a widow looking after young children on my own, but they saved her life and Ruby's life," he said in a hospital press release. After 37 days in the hosptial, Ruby and Katherine were discharged with a guard of honor made up of staff from the delivery suit, the neonatal unit, A&E and the COVID ITU.







51 workers at Tyson plant in Maine test positive for COVID-19 At least 51 workers at a Tyson Foods processing plant in Portland, Maine, have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday. That number reflects an increase of 14 cases since Tuesday. The facility is currently closed. Outbreaks at meat processing plants have slowed down national production, creating supply chain issues. Maine has experienced more than 1,250 confirmed and likely COVID-19 cases.






