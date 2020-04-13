‘I’m scared for my child’: Coronavirus hits Louisiana juvenile detention centers Bridge City Center for Youth in Louisiana. Google Maps At Louisiana's four secure juvenile detention facilities, 27 youths and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Mothers of children incarcerated in these facilities say they're growing increasingly alarmed by what they're hearing from their kids, as the state has shared little information. “I just sit by the phone and I wait and I pray, and I wait and I pray, and that's all I can do as a mom," said Nicole Hingle, whose son Jace, 17, is being held at the Bridge City Center for Youth near New Orleans. "I wait for my son to call, and I just pray that my worst fear doesn’t come to reality.” A spokeswoman for Louisiana's governor said that the state's Office of Juvenile Justice is “reviewing all youth in its custody and working with the courts to determine the most proper placement to maintain their physical health, as well as maintain public safety.” But Renée Slajda, communications director for Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, an advocacy group, said it’s unclear when those cases will be reviewed. “We’ve seen no urgency around that,” she said, “and time is of the essence.” Read the full story here. Share this -







WWE is an 'essential' business in the state of Florida The "essential" work of professional wrestling must be allowed to continue in Florida, officials said Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, with a major training and TV production base in Orlando, was considered too important an operation to shut down as coronavirus hits the state of Florida, according to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. "They were not initially deemed an essential business," Demings told reporters on Monday. "With some conversation with the governor's office, regarding the governor's order, they were deemed an essential business. Therefore, they were allowed to remain open." Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state on April 1, but has allowed essential businesses — like WWE — and churches to continue operating.







FDA clears first saliva test to diagnose coronavirus Blue preservation solution is shown at Spectrum DNA in Draper, Utah, on April 3, 2020. The company has developed a test kit to detect the coronavirus in patients' saliva. Rick Bowmer / AP Rutgers University researchers have received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19, a new approach that could help expand testing options and reduce risks of infection for health care workers. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the test under its emergency powers to quickly clear new tests and therapies to fight the outbreak, the New Jersey university said Monday. The test initially will be available through hospitals and clinics affiliated with the school. The announcement comes as communities across the U.S. continue to struggle with testing to help track and contain the coronavirus. Read the full article here.







Could old vaccines for other germs protect against coronavirus? Charles D. Brown fills a vial with the BCG tuberculosis vaccine, at a state-operated laboratory in Albany, N.Y. on Dec. 2, 1947. AP file Scientists are dusting off some decades-old vaccines against other germs to see if they could provide a little stopgap protection against COVID-19 until a more precise shot arrives. It may sound odd: Vaccines are designed to target a specific disease. But vaccines made using live strains of bacteria or viruses seem to boost the immune system's first line of defense, a more general way to guard against germs. And history books show that sometimes translates into at least some cross-protection against other, completely different bugs. Read the full story here.







Apple and Google reveal more details about smartphone contact tracing Apple and Google said Monday that engineering and health-focused employees have been working around the clock on new coronavirus tracking technology for two and a half weeks. The companies hosted a joint press call — a rarity for the tech rivals — and stressed that privacy is paramount for any app used in contact tracing. The lead executives in charge of the effort from both companies emphasized they have designed the Bluetooth technology so individual identities will be anonymized and no locations would be used. Both companies also said that anonymized data could be held on government-run servers or stored on a server that is provided by the companies for 14 days. Test results would be stored only on individual devices, which Apple called the most important design aspect. Apple and Google say they are currently helping public health officials in the U.S. and around the world build free apps that would deploy this new capability. The companies would either build a complete app for a state public health authority that would be rebranded or help them design and write their own. In the apps, users would provide consent then disclose a verified positive COVID-19 test or clinical diagnosis.







Ohio requires all nursing homes to notify families of outbreaks The Ohio Department of Health issued an order requiring long-term care facilities to notify residents and families when a resident or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, governor Mike DeWine announced Monday. "The Ohio Department of Health had been strongly encouraging facilities to notify families all along, but this order makes this notification mandatory," DeWine said. "Families of long-term care residents have a right to know if individuals at these facilities are sick." The state will begin listing long-term care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases on its coronavirus website as well. The federal government The federal government does not require nursing homes to disclose coronavirus infections to the families of healthy residents according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It also does not keep a formal tally of the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes or the number of facilities with infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Last week, NBC News tallied more than 2,200 deaths associated with long-term care facilities, based on information from 24 states.






