Impeachment of President Donald Trump: By the numbers Since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 through Wednesday's vote to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, there have been: 43 subpoenas issued by various committees;

1 subpoena withdrawn;

7 public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee;

2 public hearings before the House Judiciary Committee;

2 days of public debate on the impeachment articles before Judiciary, running about 16.5 hours;

34.5 hours (approx.) of public testimony from 12 witnesses before Intelligence;

16 hours (approx.) of public testimony from six witnesses before Judiciary;

15 closed-door depositions and two closed-door interviews before House committees;

122.5 hours (approx.) of testimony behind closed doors with 17 witnesses before House committees;

2 House Democrats voted against both articles, Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota.

6 hours of debate on the House floor;

2 articles of impeachment passed;

1 House Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted for abuse but against obstruction;

1 House Democrat, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, voted present on both articles.







House managers likely won't be selected until the new year The House on Thursday took its last votes of 2019, so they will not be voting until next year on the selection of impeachment managers — a necessary step before articles of impeachment against President Trump can move to the Senate. A senior Democratic leadership aide said it's possible managers, who act as prosecutors in the Senate trial, can be selected by unanimous consent during a pro forma session, but that's highly unlikely to happen. And a release from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, said no votes are expected Friday and the next votes will be on Jan. 7. What this means practically is that articles of impeachment almost certainly won't move to the Senate until January, which is when the trial was expected to start. The senior aide adds that what Pelosi has been trying to do is give cover and time for Schumer and McConnell to negotiate trial parameters.







Trump, with Van Drew: Democrats 'forced' members to vote for impeachment WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, with Rep. Jeff Van Drew by his side at the White House, said Democrats had "put the arm on" lawmakers like the New Jersey congressman and "forced" them to vote for his impeachment. "They happen to have a small majority, and they took that small majority and they forced people," the president told reporters at an Oval Office sitdown with the party-switching Democrat. "Many of those people were like Jeff, where they didn't want to vote that way," he added. "But it doesn't feel — to me, it doesn't feel like impeachment." Trump: 'I don't feel like I'm being impeached' 01:29 Van Drew, who was one of only two Democrats to vote against impeachment Wednesday, confirmed the widely reported news that he plans to leave the party and caucus with Republicans. "This is just a better fit for me," he said. Trump said he is turning his focus now to the Senate where he expects to have a more favorable trial, with White House counsel Pat Cipollone helming his defense team. "I think you'll see some very interesting things happen over the coming few days and weeks," he said.







McConnell says Pelosi 'too afraid' to send impeachment articles to Senate Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress went toe-to-toe Thursday as a standoff unfolded over the next steps in President Donald Trump's impeachment. Speaking to reporters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who must send the two House-passed articles of impeachment to the Senate before a trial of the president can begin — said she had no intention of taking action until she heard from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about his plans. McConnell on Trump impeachment: 'Pelosi's House just gave into temptation' 06:10 Pelosi, D-Calif., said she will move forward "when we see the process set forth in the Senate." Earlier, McConnell said Pelosi "may be too afraid" to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, also lambasted the impeachment as "the most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair ... in modern history." He said Pelosi "gave in to a temptation" and that the House impeached Trump "simply because they disagree with a presidential act." For the full story click here







'Feel proud. Keep going.': Hillary Clinton tweets on impeachment The president has abused his power—using his office to further not the nation's objectives but his own personal, political objectives—and, together, we are holding him accountable. Feel proud. Keep going. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 19, 2019







Putin defends Trump on 'far-fetched' impeachment, sounds like a Republican MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin called the U.S. impeachment process "far-fetched" on Thursday, making a seemingly obvious prediction that Donald Trump will be acquitted in the Senate. Putin said Thursday at his annual news conference in Moscow that the move is a continuation of the Democrats' fight against Trump. "The party that lost the (2016) election, the Democratic Party, is trying to achieve results by other means," Putin said. He likened Trump's impeachment to the earlier U.S. probe into collusion with Russia, which Putin downplayed as being groundless. President Putin weighs in on Trump's impeachment at annual news conference 01:04 Putin noted that the impeachment motion "is yet to pass the Senate where the Republicans have a majority." He added that "they will be unlikely to remove a representative of their own party from office on what seems to me an absolutely far-fetched reason." Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.







The Rules Committee has adjourned The meeting has adjourned. The House is expected to reconvene at 9 a.m.






