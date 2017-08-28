Feedback

Incredible Photos of Houston Hammered By Life-Threatening Rain

View the gallery —>

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Top stories

Adrees Latif / Reuters
Flooded Houston Braces for More Rain as Harvey Rescues Continue Flooded Houston Braces for More Rain as Harvey Rescues Continue Flooded Houston Braces for More Rain as Harvey Rescues Continue

Houston Is Under Water and Much More Rain Is On Its Way

DEVELOPING

Everyone's Running for President in 2020

Everyone's Running for President in 2020

Elections
Syrian Students Search for Mexican Dream With Habesha Project

Students Fleeing Syria War Find Mexican Dream

World
Ex-Members Describe Military-Style Christian Sect Now Accused of Child Abuse

Ex-Members of Military-Style Christian Sect Recall Abuse

U.S. news
advertisement
Acid and Terror Attacks Leave Londoners Shaken But Defiant Acid and Terror Attacks Leave Londoners Shaken But Defiant Acid and Terror Attacks Leave Londoners Shaken But Defiant Acid and Terror Attacks Leave Londoners Shaken But Defiant

Acid and Terror Attacks Leave Londoners Shaken But Defiant

World
A New Confederate Monument Goes Up in Alabama

A New Confederate Monument Goes Up in Alabama

U.S. news
Chemical Haze Drifts Ashore Near Birling Gap, England

Mysterious Chemical Haze Drifts Ashore, Sends 150 to U.K. Hospital

World
Tillerson Says Trump 'Speaks for Himself' on Racial Issues

Tillerson Says Trump 'Speaks for Himself' on Racial Issues

U.S. news
Guru Dr. Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Ji Insan Jailed for Rapes

Bling-Loving Guru (and Self-Described 'Spiritual Saint') Jailed for Rape

World

Heather Heyer's Mom Gives Tearful Speech About Daughter's Legacy at VMAs

Bodies of All 10 Sailors Found After USS McCain Collision Off Singapore

Bodies of All 10 Sailors Found After USS McCain Collision

Military
Dandong, China: Mecca For North Korean Tourism and Trade

'I Saw Them!' Chinese Tourists Peek at North Korea From Bustling Border Town

World
'You Could Be Next': Philando Castile's Mom Speaks Out on Police Brutality

Here's How Philando Castile's Mom Is Preserving His Legacy

NBCBLK