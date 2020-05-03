Indian Air Force showers flower petals to thank health workers The Indian Air Force showered flower petals on hospitals across different cities including the national capital of New Delhi in a series of flypasts on Sunday, as part of the Armed Forces’ efforts to thank doctors, nurses and police who have been at the forefront of the country’s battle against the pandemic. #IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriors



Aerial Salute by Indian Air Force to Corona Warriors.



IAF's Su-30MKI over Mumbai, as they present aerial salute to Corona Warriors. Almost 40,000 cases have been recorded in the the country of 1.3 billion as it enters the 40th day of a nationwide lockdown to contain the virus. The country's official death toll has reached 1,301. The almost six-week lockdown, which was scheduled to end Monday, has been extended another two weeks with a few relaxations. The lockdown has slowed the spread of the virus, but has come at the enormous cost of upending lives and millions of lost jobs across the country.







South Korea reports no new deaths as social distancing rules to be relaxed South Korea reported no new deaths for the first time since February on Sunday. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said and the death toll remained at 250. It also reported just 13 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total 10,793. In total, 9,183 of those cases have recovered, the KCDC said. As infections continue to wane, South Korea will further relax social distancing rules starting on May 6, allowing a phased reopening of businesses, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun confirmed Sunday. The government "will allow businesses to resume at facilities in phases that had remained closed up until now, and also allow gatherings and events to take place assuming they follow disinfection guidelines," he told a televised meeting of government officials.







Russia reports record daily rise of more than 10,000 cases Russia recorded 10,633 new cases on Sunday — its highest ever daily rise in confirmed virus infections —bringing the total to 134,686, according to government authorities. This topped Saturday's record daily rise of 9,623. More than half of the new cases were reported in the country's capital, Moscow. The mortality rate has slowed in recent days, however, and the country has so far recorded far fewer deaths than many of the most hard-hit countries. The nationwide death toll rose by 58 to 1,280 on Sunday. It comes after Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he tested positive for virus last week.







Eurostar train passengers could be refused services if they do not wear face masks Passengers traveling on the Eurostar train could be refused service unless they wear face masks, the company said in a statement Saturday. The high-speed train international rail service is operating at significantly reduced times between London, Paris and Brussels, with only four trains per day because of the pandemic. In line with rules from the French and Belgian governments, the company said passengers would be required to wear "a face mask or face covering" that "effectively covers your nose and mouth. If passengers don't wear masks, they may be refused service or fined in their destination countries.







Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports nearly $50 billion loss OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett's company reported a nearly $50 billion loss on Saturday because of a huge drop in the paper value of its investments, though it is still sitting on a big pile of cash. The biggest factor in the loss was a $54.5 billion loss on the value of Berkshire's investment portfolio as the stock market declined sharply after the coronavirus outbreak began. The year before, Berkshire's investments added $15.5 billion to the company's profits. Read the full story.






