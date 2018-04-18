Indiana Republican takes support for Trump a bit too far

One GOP Senate candidate’s embrace of President Trump apparently has gone a bit too far.

Republican Rep. Todd Rokita, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Indiana, has been told by Trump’s re-election campaign to take down misleading signs making it seem the president endorsed him, the Associated Press reports.

The signs appeared following an event where two volunteers from Trump’s 2016 campaign in Indiana backed Rokita. Smaller letters under the president’s and vice president’s name adds that the endorsement is from the ticket's “2016 Indiana Team Leaders.”

Indiana’s Republican Senate primary is shaping up to be one of the nastiest battles of the 2018 midterms. The three major GOP candidates hoping to defeat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in November are each attempting to prove they are the most Trumpian, and Republicans in the state and beyond are worried that the race to the right could hurt the eventual nominee’s chances in the general election.

The primary between Rokita, Rep. Luke Messer and business executive Mike Braun has also produced some of the harshest Republican-on-Republican negative ads of the cycle so far.

“This is the latest example of Todd ‘the Fraud’ trying to deceive Hoosiers. Todd the Fraud trashed President Trump's character during the 2016 campaign, has voted like a DC liberal in Congress, and spent his career in politics abusing his office for political gains,” a spokesman for Braun said in a statement about the signs.