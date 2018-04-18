Indiana Republican takes support for Trump a bit too far

One GOP Senate candidate’s embrace of President Trump apparently has gone a bit too far.
Republican Rep. Todd Rokita, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Indiana, has been told by Trump’s re-election campaign to take down misleading signs making it seem the president endorsed him, the Associated Press reports.
The signs appeared following an event where two volunteers from Trump’s 2016 campaign in Indiana backed Rokita. Smaller letters under the president’s and vice president’s name adds that the endorsement is from the ticket's “2016 Indiana Team Leaders.”
“This is the latest example of Todd ‘the Fraud’ trying to deceive Hoosiers. Todd the Fraud trashed President Trump's character during the 2016 campaign, has voted like a DC liberal in Congress, and spent his career in politics abusing his office for political gains,” a spokesman for Braun said in a statement about the signs.
Sometimes a misfired email is just a misfired email, and sometimes — well — there's a bit more to the story.
The DCCC, the campaign arm of House Democrats, sent out a corrected version of a press release Wednesday morning after implying support for a candidate who is still facing off against a fellow Democrat in an unusually sensitive primary runoff.
That candidate, Texas Democrat Lizzie Fletcher, was initially included on a press release including the organization's “red-to-blue” candidates — Democrats running in competitive red districts who receive priority support from the national group, several of whom are also locked in competitive primaries.
A corrected version of the press release, sent six minutes later, omitted Fletcher's name.
A DCCC aide told NBC News "This was a communications staff drafting error in a press release.”
But it's not exactly a secret that the DCCC would prefer Fletcher as the Democratic nominee in the race, rather than her primary runoff opponent, Laura Moser.
Earlier this year, the DCCC circulated opposition research against Moser, who was once quoted remarking negatively about an area of Texas.
Despite those efforts, Moser advanced to the runoff against Fletcher, which will be held May 22.
The winner will face Republican John Culberson, who's viewed as vulnerable and whose seat would be a prime pickup for Democrats.
As Democratic candidates for Congress in swing districts weigh how to talk about President Donald Trump in their campaigns, a new poll shows that they might want to hold off on using the "I" word.
The poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist shows that 47 percent of registered voters say they would definitely vote against a candidate for Congress who proposed impeaching Trump, compared to 42 percent who said they would definitely vote for that candidate. One in ten voters were unsure.
While Democrats and Republicans remained mostly in their partisan corners, with 70 percent of Democrats saying they would definitely vote for a candidate who favored impeachment and 84 percent of Republicans saying they'd do the opposite, independents were opposed to supporting a pro-impeachment candidate, 47 percent to 42 percent.
That finding comes even as independents say they have an unfavorable view of Trump overall by almost a 2-1 margin.
Two Koch-backed organizations are launching a seven-figure television advertising buy, urging Congress to reach a deal on Dreamers, an issue that has eluded lawmakers.
The ad by the LIBRE Initiative and Freedom Partners strikes a bipartisan tone, opening with vignettes of Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush talking about the importance of immigrants to this country.
"We are a nation of immigrants but we are also a nation of laws," a clip of Clinton says.
A narrator then says, "There's a bipartisan path forward on immigration. What are we waiting for."
Congress and President Donald Trump have failed to find agreement on relief for Dreamers after Trump cancelled the DACA program that allowed immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to be safe from deportation.
The push for bipartisan legislation is somewhat of an anomaly for the network that plans to spend up to $400 million on politics and policy. While they do promote bipartisan proposals, including criminal justice reform, their engagement in political races most often is an effort to elect Republicans.
The Koch network has backed the two components of a plan that Trump and Democrats agreed on: a path to citizenship fir 1.8 million people eligible for DACA and $25 billion to build Trump’s border wall.
“The Dreamers are among our best and brightest. They are students, workers, and men and women risking their lives in the Armed Forces. Washington must come together and approve a bipartisan solution that provides certainty for Dreamers and security improvements along our border,” Daniel Garza, head of LIBRE Initiative, said.
So what happens next? Could there be another costly and high-stakes special election this year in the state of Pennsylvania, where Democrat Conor Lamb just beat Rick Saccone in a surprising upset?
Pennsylvania election law allows for the governor (Tom Wolf, a Democrat) announce a special election if he chooses. That announcement must come 10 days after the vacancy is official, and the election itself must be no sooner than 60 days from the date of the announcement.
If Dent resigns in May, that could possibly set up a standalone special election no earlier than July. What’s more, that special election would take place according to existing congressional district lines rather than the new ones set to take effect in the fall.
Alternatively, Wolf could chose to simply set the date to replace Dent on the same day as the general election. That’s the scenario that played out in 2016, when Rep. Chaka Fattah resigned in June and the resulting vacancy was filled a few months later in November.
It’s not yet clear what Wolf will do.
In a statement, his office said "Once Governor Wolf receives an official resignation notice with an exact date, he will make a formal decision regarding scheduling the date of a special election."
Dent himself won’t weigh in, either, telling NBC News “I’ll leave this up to the governor right now. We will see what he wants to do. It’s up to him.”
The list of House GOP departures currently stands at 42, including 23 retirements, 6 resignations and 13 members who are leaving to run for higher office.
As recently as 25 years ago, the notions of buying detergent, finding your long-lost college roommate, accessing an obscure fact or sending your latest casual political analysis all with a single click of a button would have seemed, well, pretty ridiculous.
Now, big technology companies have reshaped how we do everything from reading the news to buying toothpaste. So which tech giants rule when it comes to influencing our daily lives?
A new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal finds that nearly half of Americans or more have incorporated Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple into their routines.
Fully 70 percent of Americans say they conduct Google searches on a daily basis; 63 percent own at least one Apple product; 50 percent check Facebook daily and 46 percent are members of Amazon.com's "prime" program.
The exception to the rule? While the president of the United States has long used Twitter as his preferred method of communicating with Americans, just nine percent of adults in the country say they access Twitter on a daily basis.
Here's how usage breaks down, overall and by generation.
The top super PAC defending House Republicans announced Tuesday it has booked $48 million in advertising reservations ahead of the midterm elections.
The Congressional Leadership Fund, a group closely aligned with House leadership, will spend $38 million in television airtime and $10 million in digital ads spread out over 30 districts. The ads, reserved for this fall, give key insights into which districts Republicans are most concerned with defending. (See the full list here.)
Democrats have the advantage over Republicans on the handling of sexual harassment, health care, immigration and changing how Washington works, while Republicans have the advantage on taxes, reducing the deficit and protecting America’s interests on trade.
The tax law remains unpopular – 27% good idea, 36% bad idea (was 30% good idea, 38% bad idea in January)
56% of Americans think Trump’s administration is incompetent, versus 43% who think it is competent.
70% of Americans say they do daily Google searches, 63% own an Apple product, 50% check Facebook daily, 46% are Amazon Prime members, and 9% check Twitter daily
There's been lots of reporting — including from one of us(!) here — about the historic number of women who are running for office this cycle.
But a new report from the Center for Responsive Politics outlines another way that women are making political history: By giving to political candidates at unprecedented levels.
According to the report, women now account for 31 percent of all contributions to candidates for the United States House, a record. That's mostly driven by contributions to Democrats; 44 percent of contributions to female Democratic House candidates and 34 percent of contributions to male Democratic House candidates are from women.
Both of those are historic highs, while contributions from women to Republican candidates are similar to past cycles.
A new Monmouth University poll shows Democrats leading Republicans by 19 points on the generic ballot in New Jersey, suggesting that Democrats are potentially poised for multiple congressional pickups in the Garden State.
According to the poll, 54 percent of voters in New Jersey say they’ll back the Democratic candidate in their district, versus 35 percent who will vote for the Republican candidate. And in the five House seats currently held by Republicans in the state, voter preference is 46 percent for Republicans, 44 percent for Democrats.
The Cook Political Report identifies four GOP-held House seats in New Jersey as competitive – NJ-2 (open), NJ-7 (Rep. Leonard Lance is the incumbent), NJ-11 (open) and NJ-3 (Rep. Tom MacArthur is the incumbent).