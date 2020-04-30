Industry exec: White House plan to send a week's worth of masks, gloves to nursing homes is not enough Cheyenne Pipkin, left, visits with her mother Loraine Franks her grandfather Jerry Hogan in Porterville, Calif. Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday that nursing homes, which have been ravaged by coronavirus, had been "a little bit of a weak spot" in the U.S. response to the disease, and announced FEMA would ship a seven-day supply of gowns and masks to the nation's 15,000 long-term care facilities. But nursing home residents have accounted for a quarter of the nation's 60,000 reported COVID-19 deaths, and for some industry leaders and advocates for residents, a week's supply of personal protective equipment is not an answer. "This is the first sign in months that our calls for PPE prioritization for providers of aging services are being heard -- but this action is far too little, far too late," said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO LeadingAge, an association of 6,000 nonprofit providers of aging services, including 2,000 nursing homes. Read the full story here. Share this -







Farmworkers sue Washington state seeking coronavirus protections A farmworker tends to the fields in Skagit County, Washington. Edgar Franks / Familias Unidas por la Justicia A court in Skagit County, Washington, will consider Friday whether the state should impose enforceable emergency safety rules to protect farmworkers from the coronavirus. The case, which pits the labor advocacy group Familias Unidas por la Justicia and the United Farm Workers of America against the state's labor and health departments, is among the first agricultural labor lawsuits filed in the country since the COVID-19 outbreak began. The labor groups are seeking adequate social distancing in farm labor housing and transportation and to ensure that protective gear is available at work sites, among other concerns. Read the full story.







Thousands of cruise ship crew members remain out at sea amid clash over CDC's rules A man rides a bicycle in front of the Coral Princess ship, of Princess Cruises fleet, docked at Miami Port with patients affected by coronavirus in Miami on April 4, 2020. Marco Bello / Reuters file Thousands of cruise ship crew members remain stuck at sea amid the coronavirus pandemic as their companies clash with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over rules to bring them home. Carnival Cruise Line said it has more than 10,000 healthy crew members on board their ships and is planning to have them home to their respective countries over the next week. Roughly 10,000 crew have already been repatriated, the company said in a press release. "The safety and well-being of our team members continues to be a top priority," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Given the pause in our operations, we are committed to getting our crew members safely home to their families. We sincerely thank them for their hard work, patience and understanding during this process." Read the full story here.







Trump says he has seen evidence that virus originated in Wuhan lab WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump suggested Thursday he has seen evidence that the coronavirus was created in a Wuhan lab, just hours after the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement that the virus was "not manmade or genetically modified." "Yes I have," Trump said when asked by a reporter if he had seen anything that gave him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of the virus. Trump: 'Yes I have' seen evidence virus came from Wuhan lab May 1, 2020 02:01 "We have people looking at it very, very strongly," Trump said. "Scientific people, intelligence people, and others." When asked what evidence he had, Trump responded "I can't tell you that. I'm not allowed to tell you that." The U.S. Intelligence Community is continuing to examine "whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan," according to the DNI statement.







Coronavirus could make the iconic department store a relic of the past Pedestrians walk past a Neiman Marcus store in Chicago in 2009. Scott Olson / Getty Images file The department store, once a proud symbol of American excess and upward mobility, threatens to descend into obscurity as a result of the coronavirus, with Neiman Marcus, JCPenney, and Lord & Taylor all reportedly exploring bankruptcy. Neiman Marcus, which also operates two Bergdorf Goodman stores in New York City and 22 Last Call discount locations, had been in distress well before the coronavirus halted nonessential shopping. The company has seen sales and revenue tumble as competition increases from online startups and brick-and-mortar stores launched by their own brands. The company missed a key $5.7 million interest payment this month to pay down its$4.7 billion in debt. It reported a net loss of $31.2 million in July, compared with a net loss of $19.9 million the year before. Read the full story here. Share this -







British Airways to cut one-quarter of its pilots British Airways plans to drastically reduce the number of pilots by 1,130 out of a total number of 4,346, according to a report from Sky News. The layoffs will include captains and co-pilots, and come as part of a sweeping rethink of the business model for the airline, which says it is not receiving government bailout money, unlike some European airlines. British Airways chief executive Alex Cruz outlined cuts to services in a press release earlier in the week, saying, "We do not know when countries will reopen their borders or when the lockdowns will lift, and so we have to reimagine and reshape our airline and create a new future for our people, our customers and the destinations we serve." The company also said it may pull out from Heathrow Airport. The airline's owner, International Airlines Group, had already said the airline would make up to 12,000 staff redundant as a result of the impact of the coronavirus. British Airways did not immediately respond for comment.







'What is it about their immune system?' Rare complication seen in some kids with COVID-19. Last Friday, high school junior Jameela Barber called her teacher in Dallas County, Texas, to apologize for neglecting to turn in her school work. Her school's principal, Eleanor Webb, said Barber told her teacher she hadn't been feeling well. "She said, 'As soon as I feel better, because I'm feeling really, really sick, I'm going to turn in my missed assignments,'" Webb told NBC affiliate station KXAS. The next day, Webb said, Barber died of complications from COVID-19. She was 17. Read the full story here.







Brazil's surge in coronavirus cases, and its open borders, alarms neighboring countries Gravediggers carry a coffin during a collective burial of people that have passed away due to the coronavirus disease, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil on April 28, 2020. Bruno Kelly / Reuters BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Brazil's virtually uncontrolled surge of COVID-19 cases is spawning fear that construction workers, truck drivers and tourists from Latin America's biggest nation will spread the disease to neighboring countries that are doing a better job of controlling the coronavirus. Brazil, a continent-sized country that shares borders with nearly every other nation in South America, has reported more than 70,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths, according to government figures and a tally by Johns Hopkins University — far more than any of its neighbors. The true number of deaths and infections is believed to be much higher because of limited testing. The country's borders remain open, there are virtually no quarantines or curfews and President Jair Bolsonaro continues to scoff at the seriousness of the disease. Read the full story here.






