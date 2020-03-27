Infected pregnant women may pass coronavirus onto babies, small study suggests A staff member attends to a baby with coronavirus at the Wuhan Children's Hospital in China on March 6. China Daily CDIC / Reuters file Pregnant women who have the coronavirus can possibly pass the infection onto their babies, though it's unclear whether this transmission occurs in the womb. Although more research is needed, a small study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics on Thursday, found that of 33 women in China who were confirmed to have the coronavirus while pregnant, three gave birth to newborns who were then diagnosed with the virus. All three infants recovered, adding to a growing pile of evidence that most children experience milder cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, than adults. Read the full story here. Share this -







Google to offer $800 million in ad credits and aid to small businesses Google announced Friday it will offer $800 million in credits and financial aid to small businesses, academics, governments and the World Health Organization. The tech giant said in a blog post it would provide $340 million in Google Ad credits to small businesses with active accounts over the past year. The credits can be used for advertising goods and services until the end of 2020. “We hope it will alleviate some of the cost of staying in touch with their customers,” said Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google and its parent company, Alphabet. Advertising grants worth $250 million will also aid the World Health Organization and more than 100 government agencies in providing information about how to slow the spread of the virus. Share this -







The latest stats from NYC New York City now has more than 25,000 coronavirus cases and has had 366 deaths, according to the latest data from the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The Friday numbers show that 50 percent of deaths have been people 75 years of age and older and another 25 percent were people between 65 and 74 years old. Ninety-seven percent of deaths have been cases where the person had an underlying illness, defined as "diabetes, lung disease, cancer, immunodeficiency, heart disease, hypertension, asthma, kidney disease, and GI/Liver Disease." Of the city's 25,573 coronavirus cases, nearly half were age 18 to 44.Only two percent were under 18 years old. Of the five boroughs, Queens continues to have the most cases (32 percent), followed by Brooklyn (26 percent), then Manhattan (18 percent). Share this -







Trump lashes out at GM, Ford over ventilators President Donald Trump lashed out at Ford and General Motors in a Friday morning tweet, blaming them for not gearing up production of medical supplies quickly enough. General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! @GeneralMotors @Ford — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020 GM sold the Lordstown plant last November. GM and Ford both announced earlier this month that they are working with medical suppliers to help ramp up production of medical gear. GM responded to Trump's tweet by pointing out in a statement it is “taking aggressive steps” to speed up production of ventilators by Washington-based Ventec Life Systems, while also converting a GM plant in Kokomo, Indiana, to have it ready to start shipping additional ventilators “as soon as next month.” Ford this week announced it will work with 3M and GE Healthcare for production of medical supplies, hoping to have several hundred thousand ventilators ready by June. It has already delivered a first batch of masks. Share this -







Apple launches its own COVID-19 screening app Apple has released its own app to push authoritative information on COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The app includes a screening tool that asks users a series of questions to help people know what they should do to help themselves or loved ones if they are feeling ill. Apple.com "The COVID-19 app, built in partnership with the CDC, has up-to-date information from trusted sources and a screening tool to find out what you should do next," Apple said on its website. Share this -







Coronavirus in juvenile detention is a ‘nightmare scenario,’ doctors and advocates say Anuj Shrestha / for NBC News The coronavirus pandemic has spurred a flurry of activity to release children from juvenile detention centers. Doctors, youth advocates and former probation and detention officials say it's the only way to prevent an outbreak. At the New Orleans juvenile detention center, children have expressed fears of getting sick, said Christy Sampson-Kelly, an administrator for the center's school. "They're worried about being left behind," she said. "They're an afterthought. I think in the efforts to slow down the virus and be responsible, we just said, 'Kids, stay home,' but no one thought about our kids." Read the full story here. Share this -







Dyson designs new ventilator to help COVID-19 patients A graphic representation of the new CoVent ventilator designed by Dyson. Dyson / via Reuters Several companies around the world are trying to make ventilators, but it takes time. At Dyson, the British company best known for making vacuums, a team of engineers has been working on a design for the last 10 days since receiving a request for help from Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Billionaire inventor James Dyson told his staff the device would draw on technology used in the company's air purifier ranges and is powered by a digital motor. Britain wants to increase the availability of ventilators from 8,000 to 30,000. Share this -





