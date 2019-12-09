Inside the hearing room... Quotes from both Speaker Pelosi and Rep. Cedric Richmond are prominently displayed behind the Republican side of the dias. "We can not accept a second term for Donald Trump," Speaker Pelosi May 7, 2019 "My sole focus right now is to make sure that he's not the president next term," Rep. Cedric Richmond April 29, 2019 A short time later, Republicans replaced the Pelosi quote with one that says “Where’s Adam?” This presumably is referring to Chairman Schiff, whom Republicans want to testify. Share this -







Berke recounts David Holmes call between Trump and Sondland Berke recounted a key moment from the impeachment hearings in which longtime diplomat David Holmes explained how he was able to overhear a phone conversation between Trump and Ambassador Gordon Sondland at a Ukrainian restaurant. Holmes testified that he was able to overhear a July 26 conversation between Trump and Sondland because Trump was speaking on the phone extremely loudly - so loudly, in fact, that Holmes said Sondland "winced" in discomfort and had to hold the phone away from his ear. Holmes imitates Sondland on Trump phone call, explains how he overheard conversation 02:40







'Why are we here?': Collins blasts impeachment as 'PR move' by Democrats Ranking member Collins opened the second House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing with a familiar argument: President Donald Trump did nothing wrong and the Democrats have a vendetta against him because they lost the 2016 election. "This may be know as the focus group impeachment," Collins said, adding that its a "good PR move" from Democrats to try to convince the American people to favor impeachment. He also took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced Thursday that she has asked key chairmen leading the inquiry to draft articles of impeachment against the president. He said she undercut their inquiry by pushing to draft articles of impeachment as the committee is beginning their inquiry. Collins also excoriated Democrats for how they have run the inquiry, saying the committee has become a "rubber stamp" and warned that "this institution is in danger" because he said it has not been a fair process for the president. "It's all political," he said. "It's a show."







Collins says Schiff 'misled the American people.' What's he talking about? In his opening remarks Monday, Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, argued that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff "misled the American people" and made up facts to make his case for impeachment. He's touching on a frequent Republican talking point: Schiff's parody of Trump's July 25 phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart. "I guess that's what you get when you're making up impeachment as you go," Collins said. This is misleading. During a hearing in September, Schiff parodied Trump's rhetoric and exaggerated some of the president's language while making it clear at the time he was illustrating a point and not reading verbatim the White House's record of that July 25 conversation. Some of his phrasing matches the White House's own summary of what Trump said. Read more about the backstory behind this claim here. After Trump attacked him, Schiff acknowledged that the president was "right about one thing — your words needs no mockery." Read the White House's record of the call here.







Analysis: Giuliani is now Exhibit A One reason that Giuliani's recent trip to Ukraine is so confounding is that it is so central to the Democrats' case that Trump's actions not only merit impeachment but require it. The idea is that the president is corrupt and that his corruption is an ongoing danger, meaning that only removing him from office would protect the nation from him. That's what Nadler said about Giuliani's "apparent attempt to gin up the same so-called favors" from Ukraine that resulted in the impeachment in the first place. "This pattern of conduct represents a continuing risk to the country," Nadler said. Giuliani is now Exhibit A.







The White House lays out its case against impeachment While the president has already indicated his focus is more on the upcoming release of the DOJ inspector general report later today, the White House is still working to rebut the closing arguments by Democrats on Judiciary. According to an official working on the strategy, the administration's arguments against this "unfair" and "unprecedented" impeachment process, in their view, boil down to the following: . They continue to insist there is "no evidence of wrongdoing" by Trump;

They point out Ukraine's leader has said there was no pressure;

They say aid to Ukraine wouldn’t even exist without Trump (pointing out that he made the decision to begin providing Ukraine with lethal aid);

And they continue to argue there's no obstruction (since, they say, it's not obstruction "to raise long-standing constitutionally based privileges.")







Scalise accuses Schiff of 'spying' on Congress, Giuliani, the press Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., accused House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., of "spying" on Congress during a Monday interview with "Fox and Friends." Scalise was referencing the release of call logs in the Democratic House Intelligence Committee report on Trump's conduct with regards to Ukraine, which showed contacts involving the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and his indicted associate Lev Parnas, as well as Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, and conservative journalist John Solomon, whose work provided fodder for much of what Trump and his allies have focused on in Ukraine. "It's a real concern," said Scalise, the second-highest ranking House Republican. "I mean the fact that Adam Schiff has been spying on members of the press, on members of Congress, on the president's own attorney. Who else is Adam Schiff spying on? And where are the rest of these phone records?" Rep. Steve Scalise, R-LA, speaks during a House resolution vote on Oct. 31, 2019. "We don't know who all the people are that he got phone records of," Scalise added. "We do know some people of the press and some members of Congress are people who he had been spying on. The press ought to be outraged by this by the way. It does really go after their ability to do their job." Speaking with CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Schiff said the "blowback" to the release of the call logs, which appeared to be obtained through a subpoena to AT&T, "has only come from the far right." "Every investigator seeks phone records to corroborate, sometimes to contradict, a witness's testimony," he said, adding, "The fact that Mr. Nunes or Giuliani or others show up in this scheme doesn't make them irrelevant, doesn't give them a pass."






