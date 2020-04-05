Tokyo governor urges Japanese government to declare state of emergency Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has once again urged the central government of Japan to declare a state of emergency, after 118 new cases of the virus were confirmed on Saturday. “Until now, I have ‘asked’ everyone to exercise ‘self restraint.’ But we really need to be able to issue a ‘demand’, or even ‘instructions’ with firm legal foundation,” she said at a press conference on Saturday. In order to do that, the national government needs to declare a state of emergency, she said. The number of cases in Japan is on the rise — particularly in its capital city — with more than 3,000 cases in the country. The government's “slow” reaction to the pandemic has also caused unease among business owners in Japan. Share this -







Massachusetts prisons locked down after inmate deaths Massachusetts prisons are on lockdown following the deaths of multiple inmates, the state's Department of Corrections said Saturday. Beginning Friday, the corrections department is strictly limiting movement within its facilities to allow for greater social distancing. Staff have also been instructed to use personal protective equipment if they need to be within 6 feet of an individual or in an area with inmates who have tested positive for coronavirus. Inmates will eat meals in their units. Previously, screening areas were implemented throughout the state's 16 prisons. People seeking to enter the facilities must have their temperatures taken and "surveyed for risk factors," according to the corrections department. An inmate in his 50s died earlier this week from COVID-19, NBC Boston reported. On Saturday, another inmate died from the virus, according to Boston radio station WBUR. Share this -







Italians told to keep staying home as infections level off An almost deserted Piazza del Popolo in Rome on Saturday. Sipa USA via AP ROME — The government is demanding Italians stay home and not take the leveling off of new coronavirus infections as a sign the emergency is over. The demand follows evidence that more and more Italians are relaxing restrictions. Top government and regional officials took to national television Saturday after photos were published in leading daily Corriere della Sera and La Stampa showing huge crowds of people out shopping in Naples, Rome, Genoa and even the Veneto city of Padua. Lombardy vice governor Fabrizio Sala claimed cell phone date showed 38 percent percent of the region’s people were out and about. That’s the highest figure since March 20. Share this -







First case confirmed in Falkland Islands LONDON — The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Falkland Islands, a remote British territory in the South Atlantic. The islands’ government says the patient was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday from the Mount Pleasant Complex, a Royal Air Force base. The patient was in stable condition and not on a ventilator. The Falklands’ chief medical officer Dr. Rebecca Edwards, said authorities were working with the British military on tracing people who may have come into contact with the patient. The U.K., which maintains a permanent military presence on the islands, has sent in extra army medics to help with the fight against the new coronavirus. The islands have a population of about 3,000 and lie off the coast of South America. Britain and Argentina fought a 1982 war over the islands, known to the Argentines as the Malvinas. Share this -





