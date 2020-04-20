Inside the meat processing plant linked to nearly 900 coronavirus cases

Vice President Pence described a call he had with governors in which he described each state's lab capacity and equipment in that state and locations where coronavirus diagnostic tests can be performed.
Ron Allen
14m ago / 1:25 AM UTC
Brooklyn nursing home ravaged by 55 deaths, most in New York during pandemic
"Right here, we are doing it alone," Cobble Hill Health Center CEO Donny Tuchman shouted Monday to cheering neighbors outside the nursing home in Brooklyn, New York. "These people right here," he said, pointing to the line of the health care staff members in full protective gear who'd walked out of the facility to accept the applause.
It had been yet another challenging day at Cobble Hill. A report by the New York State Health Department listed 55 deaths presumably caused by the coronavirus at the facility since the outbreak began, the highest toll at any senior care center in New York.
A significant number of the sickest coronavirus patients have kidney problems, complicating their treatment and hurting their chances of survival.
Exactly how the virus affects the kidneys — which play a vital role in cleaning the body's blood supply — is still unclear, but experts have theories.
One is that the coronavirus directly attacks the kidneys. A study published in the journal Cell in March showed that the coronavirus infiltrates the body by binding to a type of receptor on cells called ACE2. These special receptors are found not only in cells in the heart and lungs, but also in kidneys.
Family surprises couple with photos of guests pinned to pews during wedding
Clare Seghers Keefer and Mel Keefer, both nurses on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, were planning to host a large wedding on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. But due to the state’s stay-at-home order, the couple could only have eight guests inside the church for the ceremony.
So in a video posted on social media, as the bride is walked down the aisle by her father, photos of guests who weren’t able to be there can be seen pinned to the pews.
The bride’s sister, Mary Seghers Shaffo, who helped organize the surprise, said in an email to NBC News she hoped the photos of their guests made the couple’s wedding day a little more special.
As the couple left the church to the parking lot, they were once again surprised — this time by socially distanced family and friends, waiting in cars, honking their horns and cheering for the newlyweds. They watched on as the couple shared their first dance, cut a cake and popped some champagne.
Jane C. Timm
20m ago / 1:19 AM UTC
Trump suggests he schooled states on testing. Governors say the issue is complex.
President Donald Trump said Monday that governors “didn’t understand” the variety of the labs their states could use until the White House provided a list.
“Some of the governors, like as an example the governor from Maryland, he didn’t understand the list. He didn’t really understand too much about what was going on, so now I think he’ll be able to do that,” Trump said. “It’s pretty simple.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said on CNN Monday he appreciated the information but wasn't confused about state capabilities. Hogan said over the weekend that governors were trying to use private labs, but were stymied by shortages of swabs and reagents needed for testing.
Trump also boasted that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, had agreed with him that states should lead on testing. But Cuomo also pointed to the supply chain as an issue where states need the federal government to get involved.
“On the testing, I can’t solve for the national manufacturers not being able to produce the volume to sell to my state labs,” Cuomo said, referring to equipment and materials needed coronavirus testing and noting that the supply chain was international. “I’d like the federal government to help on supply chain issues.”
Martha C. White
1h ago / 12:12 AM UTC
'This is a great time to buy oil,' Trump says as prices plunge into negative territory
After a tumultuous day that saw oil futures falling into negative territory, President Donald Trump suggested the U.S. could either purchase roughly 75 million barrels of oil to add to the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or rent that spare capacity to oil companies squeezed for storage space due to the glut in the market.
“This is a great time to buy oil. We'd get it for the right price," Trump said at a coronavirus task force news briefing on Monday night. "Nobody's ever heard of negative oil before."
Lawmakers have discussed providing support to the struggling energy sector, but a plan for the Department of Energy to spend $3 billion purchasing oil for the SPR was suspended when the money was not included in the stimulus package passed earlier this month.
The price for West Texas Intermediate crude contracted for May delivery plunged Monday to negative $37.63 a barrel for contracts expiring Tuesday.
South Carolina reopens many businesses effective immediately
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday he was reopening many non-essential businesses effective immediately and beaches on Tuesday.
The governor announced his decision after other state leaders spoke of tentative plans to reopen the economy in the coming weeks. McMaster's plan included the immediate reopening of retail locations such as department stores, clothing shops and book sellers.
Beaches will be open beginning at noon on Tuesday.
"I've restored public beach access, allowing locals to use their discretion. I've also allowed some retailers that were previously closed to open, but they must follow strict social distancing measures," McMaster said Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 4,439 confirmed cases and 124 deaths due to coronavirus in South Carolina.
The survey, which was released as part of the association's request for federal funding, estimates that more than 8 million restaurant workers have lost their jobs or been furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National Restaurant Association estimates that the industry faces more than $240 billion in losses nationwide by the end of 2020.
"Its survey reported that more than 60 percent of restaurant owners say that existing federal relief programs—including the CARES Act—will not enable them to keep their employees on payroll during the downturn," the association said in a release Monday.
Coronavirus impact on travel is nine times greater than the 9/11 attacks, new study says
One-third of all estimated job losses this year will come from the travel industry, according to a new study.
Around 8 million people in the travel and tourism sector will lose their job by the end of 2020 as a result of the decline in travel, the U.S. Travel Association and Oxford Economics said in new data released Monday, noting that it expects a total of 24 million jobless.
The total economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic will be about nine times greater than 9/11, the report projected, with a $519 billion decline in travel spending in the U.S. this year and a loss of $1.2 trillion in economic output.
Travel declines will also lead to a loss of $80 billion in taxes in 2020, the report said.