Inslee lays out '100 percent' clean energy plan

LOS ANGELES — Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee proposed a clean energy plan on Friday to move the United States toward an eventual 100% clean energy standard for electricity generation, new vehicles and buildings “no later than 2045.”

“We’re laying out a plan that is, both, necessary, according to the science, and productive, according to the economics,” Inslee told NBC News ahead of his formal announcement at a Los Angeles bus depot featuring new electric buses and charging stations.

The Washington governor said his plan, and history in public office, separates him from the other 20 Democratic candidates in the presidential field. “This is a vision I’ve had for 15 years now," he said, "so the candidates putting out plans are about 12 years behind. I welcome them to join me on this. I think it’s a good thing that they’re following me on this. But we need to realize there’s a different level of commitment and success.”

Inslee’s “100% Clean Energy for America Plan” outlines a set of benchmarks to be achieved through a mix of presidential executive actions and legislation through Congress. The Washington governor’s proposal calls for utilities to turn exclusively to clean, renewable and zero-emission energy for electricity by 2035.

The governor’s plan would seek to end of coal-fired power plant operations by 2030 while vowing to ensure transitions for those employed in the industry into other “good-paying jobs.”

The comprehensive plan would also require zero emissions for new passenger vehicles, medium-duty trucks and busses, as well as implement a national “zero-carbon building standard” to cancel out carbon pollution from new commercial and residential buildings by 2030.

The Washington governor signed a similar state-level bill into law in April, a move that would require utility companies in the state to no longer use coal power by 2025 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Inslee announced his presidential bid two months ago and has almost exclusively focused his time on the campaign trail to touring and highlighting the work of renewable energy industries as well as holding meetings with climate and Democratic activists. His team has called it a “climate-focused campaign.”