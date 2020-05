An instant coronavirus test missed nearly half of potential positives, NYU study finds A recent study from New York University's Langone Health found that a rapid coronavirus test missed more than 48 percent of positive cases. The study, which has not been peer reviewed, concluded that the Abbot ID NOW COVID-19 tests missed a third of the samples detected positive when using nasopharyngeal swabs in viral transport medium and more than 48 percent when using dry nasal swabs. Abbott Labs said in a statement Wednesday its test was studied "in a manner that it’s not intended to be used." "It’s unclear how the samples were tested," the statement said. "The outcomes in this paper are inconsistent with any experience that we’ve had with this instrument." Abbott added that out of 1.8 million tests distributed, the false negative rate was about .02 percent NYU said in a statement Wednesday that the study's authors acknowledge their limitations, including a small sample size and testing of the nasal swabs in the laboratory rather that at the point of care. The Food and Drug Administration said it was aware of the NYU report and are reviewing the information from the study. Share this -







'DOA': That's what Trump says about House Democrats' coronavirus relief package President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House no May 13, 2020. Evan Vucci / AP WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump shot down the massive new Democratic coronavirus relief package ahead of a planned House vote on Friday. "DOA. Dead on arrival. Of course, Nancy Pelosi knows that," he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday when asked about the bill's prospects. About one-third of the $3 trillion legislation is relief for state, local and tribal governments, which many Republicans are resisting. The measure also includes assistance to essential workers, an extension of unemployment insurance beyond July, another round of $1,200 direct cash, and various other measures that are unlikely to gain bipartisan support but serve as an opening bid for Democrats. Read the full story here.







One in four popular YouTube coronavirus videos contain misinformation, study finds One in four of the most popular English-language YouTube videos about the coronavirus contains misinformation, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal BMJ Global Health. For the study, researchers from the University of Ottawa analyzed 69 of the most widely-viewed English language videos from a single day in March and found 19 contained non-factual information, garnering more than 62 million views. Misinformation, according to the researchers, included any video that contained false information on the transmission, symptoms, prevention strategies, treatments and epidemiology of the coronavirus. Internet news sources were most likely to misinform, though entertainment, network and internet news outlets were all sources of misinformation, according to the study. None of the most popular professional and government videos contained misinformation. The new study implies that because of YouTube's size and continued growth, misinformation about the coronavirus has reached more people than in past public health crises, including H1N1 and Ebola.







Police officer on leave after urging cops not to enforce stay-at-home order A Washington police officer is on administrative leave after posting a video on social media urging cops not to enforce the state's stay-at-home order. Officer Greg Anderson with the Port of Seattle Police Department posted the video on his Instagram account on May 6. The video, in which Anderson is wearing his uniform in what appeared to be his police car, has garnered more than 800,000 views. "I'm seeing people arrested or cited for going to church, for traveling on the roadways, for going surfing, opening their businesses," Anderson said in the video. "I want to remind you that regardless of where you stand on the coronavirus, we don't have the authority to do those things to people just because a mayor or a governor tells you otherwise." In a statement posted on the Port of Seattle Police Department's website, Police Chief Rod Covey said Anderson was on leave for violating the department's policy on the use of social media. Read the full story here.







Fact check: Trump says COVID-19 has 'very little impact on young people' Defending his desire to reopen schools, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that coronavirus has "had very little impact on young people." This needs context. It's true that statistically children appear to handle COVID-19 better than adults and the elderly, but some have also developed a dangerous and deadly inflammatory condition. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that children do statistically appear to handle the virus better, but urged a careful approach given the many unknowns surrounding the disease. "We don't know everything about this virus and we really better be very careful particularly when it comes to children, because the more and more we learn, we're seeing things about what this virus can do that we didn't see from the studies in China or in Europe," Fauci said. "Right now children presenting with COVID-19 who have a very strange inflammatory syndrome, very similar to Kawasaki's syndrome. I think we better be careful, if we are not cavalier, in thinking that children are completely immune."







Maryland to end stay-at-home order on Friday Stay-at-home orders in Maryland will be lifted on Friday, allowing some businesses to partially reopen for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic emerged, Gov. Larry Hogan announced. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, retail stores, manufacturing operations, barber shops and hair salons may take customers at 50 percent capacity, the governor said on Wednesday. Hogan said decreasing numbers of hospitalizations and deaths allow his state to take a first step toward reopening. But the governor promised he wouldn't hesitate to issue new lockdown orders if coronavirus cases suddenly spike: "We remain ready to quickly and decisively respond to any changes to the facts on the ground."







Wall Street slides after Fed Chairman says economic outlook includes 'great uncertainty' The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by just over 515 points on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a longer recession if Congress did not step in with additional fiscal stimulus. The S&P 500 ended the day lower by 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq — which earlier this week had turned positive for the year, breaching the 9,000 mark — tumbled by 1.5 percent. "There is a growing sense that the economy may recover more slowly than we would like," Powell said Wednesday morning during a scheduled video conference with the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Overall, concern is mounting that despite the gradual reopening of the economy and return to work, the proverbial "V-shaped" recovery may not materialize — and the country may instead suffer a prolonged recession. The U.S. economy lost an unprecedented 20.5 million jobs in April, and the unemployment rate soared to 14.7 percent, up from 4.4 percent in March after months at a half-century low, according to the monthly employment report, released Friday by the Department of Labor. Investors also weighed concerns that the recently inked — and hard-fought — trade deal with China may flounder amid heightened tensions between the world's two largest economies. Rhetoric has ratcheted up in the past week, with the White House's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, saying Beijing should be held accountable for spreading the coronavirus.