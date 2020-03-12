International exchange programs paused, State Department says The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) will temporarily pause all of its programs that involve travel to and from countries with heightened travel advisories, the State Department said in a statement Thursday. As a result, the Fulbright Program and the International Visitor Leadership Program, which "cultivates lasting relationships" between "emerging foreign leaders" and their American counterparts, will likely be affected. The ECA has already evacuated or offered voluntary departure for U.S. citizen exchange participants from countries where there are elevated warning levels, like in China, Italy, and South Korea. Share this -







Romney criticizes Trump's Europe travel ban Romney 'not quite sure' why Trump's coronavirus travel restrictions are needed March 12, 2020 01:36 Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, criticized President Donald Trump's restrictions on travel from Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Romney, who announced yesterday that he is closing his Capitol Hill office as a precautionary measure, told reporters ahead of a Senate briefing Thursday that he's not sure what a travel ban would do and that the U.S. response should focus on community spread, defined as a transmission within the community without a known source. Romney added that there is a need for more testing kits. Pence defended the president in an interview with CNN on Thursday, saying that Trump took a "historic step" in restricting travel from Europe and that the administration's health experts agreed with the decision. "The truth is, we learned yesterday, 70 percent of all the new cases for coronavirus in the world happened in Europe," Pence said. "We're not doing a travel ban as our strategy. The suspending all travel for 30 days from Europe is a part of the strategy. The other part is an aggressive mitigation strategy."







After rush on airports, American Airlines is the first to cap prices on flights American Airlines is placing price limits on U.S.-bound flights from Europe as people rush to return home in response to the President Donald Trump's restrictions on overseas travel, the company confirmed to NBC News on Thursday. "We are placing caps on our fares for all cabins on flights from Europe to the U.S. that are affected by the government-imposed travel restrictions," the company said in an emailed statement. The move comes after Trump announced in an Oval Office address on Wednesday night that he would be "suspending all travel from Europe" as of midnight on Friday. The White House later clarified that Trump's comments did not refer to U.S. residents or permanent citizens and only "suspends the entry of most foreign nationals who have been in certain European countries at any point during the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States."







Sen. Tom Cotton closes Hill office, calls outbreak the 'Wuhan virus' Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has temporarily closed his office in Washington, D.C., to protect the health of his staff, who will continue to work from home, his office announced Thursday. Cotton has been calling the coronavirus the "Wuhan virus," referring to the Chinese city that initially became the epicenter of the outbreak — a term that critics have called racist and say has contributed to anti-Asian bias. Cotton has been on TV in recent weeks suggesting without evidence that the virus came from a secret Chinese lab in Wuhan. "Since I first heard reports of an unknown virus spreading in central China in early January, I have endeavored to protect you and your family from this menace," Cotton said in the news release announcing his office's closure. Cotton referred to news that a staff member in another Senate office had tested positive for the virus in announcing his plans. Sen. Maria Cantwell's office announced Wednesday that the Washington Democrat would temporarily close her Capitol Hill office for cleaning after a staff member tested positive for the virus, saying staff would work remotely. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also said Thursday that he was closing his Senate office in response to another senator's aide becoming infected — an apparent reference to Cantwell's staffer. Cruz had self-quarantined at his home in Texas because of contact with an infected person; his office said that he was ending his self-quarantine Thursday.







Love in the time of coronavirus A couple kiss at the airport in Barcelona airport, Spain, on Thursday. Travelers scrambled to rebook flights and markets reeled on Thursday after President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe, hitting battered airlines and heightening global alarm over the coronavirus. Emilio Morenatti / AP







Biden's coronavirus speech provides him a contrast moment with Trump What transpired Wednesday night in the two hours after President Trump's remarks to the nation on the coronavirus was some of the most disruptive and unsettling news we can remember — at least in a 120-minute span. The NBA suspended the season. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus. Dow futures dropped. A staffer in the D.C. office of Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., tested positive. The disease, the disruption and the fear are spreading fast. And at 1 p.m. ET, Democrat Joe Biden gets a contrast moment with President Trump, when he delivers remarks on the coronavirus from Delaware. Get the rest of First Read.







White House, Capitol tours canceled, officials say The White House and Capitol Building are being closing to the public in response to the coronavirus outbreak, officials have announced. "Out of an abundance of caution and until further notice, White House tours have been canceled," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said Thursday. In an advisory to congressional offices, the House and Senate sergeants at arms said the Capitol Building, including its Visitor Center, also will stop holding public tours and will allow only limit access to those on official business until April 1, according to congressional sources.







Trading halted on NYSE for second time in one morning Trading was halted on the New York Stock Exchange just minutes after the opening bell on Thursday after President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus epidemic led to a massive sell-off that triggered a circuit breaker, which stops all trading for a 15-minute period. The S&P 500 plunged by 7 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1,700 points. The sell-off came after Trump's Oval Office address Wednesday night failed to satisfy traders who were hoping for more concrete steps to stanch any economic slowdown from the viral outbreak. It was the second time trading was temporarily halted on Thursday morning, after all three major averages sank below the 5 percent "limit down" marker in premarket activity.






