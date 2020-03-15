International travelers to Australia ordered to 'self isolate' Australia's prime minister, Scott Morrison, announced Sunday that international travelers to the nation will be required to "self isolate" in an attempt to ensure they're virus-free. "All people coming to Australia will be required — will be required, I stress — to self-isolate for 14 days," he said at a news conference. "This is very important. What we’ve seen in recent weeks is more countries having issues with the virus." The measure, effective at midnight, was part of a package of new restrictions that included a ban on foreign-flag cruise ships and a general prohibition of "static" gatherings of 500 or more people, the prime minister said. The moves were designed to ensure that the nation's hospitals are not overwhelmed, Morrison said. "Slowing the spread you free up the bed," he said. Share this -







DHS says it's aware of long lines at airports DHS is aware of the long lines for passengers who are undergoing increased medical screening requirements. Right now we are working to add additional screening capacity and working with the airlines to expedite the process. 1(/2) — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) March 15, 2020 Share this -







Manila, Philippines, prepares for lockdown Airport security staff attempt to control the crowd of passengers hoping to get on flights out of Manila hours before it is placed on lockdown at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Saturday in Manila, Philippines. Ezra Acayan / Getty Images Share this -







Washington governor says no plans to seal off any part of state While fighting COVID-19, we must also fight against rumors and false information.



Let me be clear: Neither me nor my staff are engaged in conversations to quarantine or seal off any part of Washington state. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 15, 2020 Share this -







Mayor orders curfew in Hoboken, New Jersey The mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey, on Saturday ordered a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for his city to encourage social distancing and prevent large gatherings. "During this curfew, all residents will be required to remain in their homes, except for emergencies, or if you are required to work by your employer," Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a statement. The curfew is scheduled to start Monday night and continue "until further notice," Bhalla said. The city is also banning dining, but not takeout, and will shut down bars that don't have food service, he said. In closing down bars, he cited a fight at one downtown Saturday that ended with a victim who had to wait 30 minutes for medical attention because paramedics were "inundated" with calls for help. We are continuing to do everything possible to advance social distancing. To protect health & safety of residents, our OEM has directed all bars & restaurants, w/ & w/o a liquor license, to allow for delivery & takeout of food only. OEM is also implementing a curfew from 10pm-5am pic.twitter.com/IBhsAk2SiW — Ravinder S. Bhalla (@RaviBhalla) March 15, 2020 Share this -







A mosque in Turkey prepares for evening prayers Men watch as a worker disinfects Fatih Mosque ahead of evening prayers on Saturday in Istanbul, Turkey, where schools across the country will close for two weeks and spectators barred from sporting events. Chris McGrath / Getty Images Share this -







Illinois governor responds to long lines at O'Hare The federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020 Share this -







Shopper wears gas mask at Costco Dee Jackson wears a gas mask as she and other shoppers line up before opening at a Costco store in Seattle on Saturday. David Ryder / Reuters Share this -







Colorado governor orders ski resorts closed for a week Colorado Gov. Jared Polis late Saturday ordered the state's famed ski resorts to shut down for one week starting Sunday. "Like so many Colorado families, we were planning a ski trip with our kids over their spring break next weekend," he said in a statement. "It is with a profound sense of pain and grim responsibility that I take the agonizing action that this moment demands." The order came hours after the operators of some of the state's largest ski resorts, including Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company, suspended their operations. Following the governor's order, Aspen Snowmass said it would comply. Share this -





