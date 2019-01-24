In interview, Bernie Sanders prioritizes class over race

As NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald reported, potential 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was in South Carolina this week trying to strengthen his ties with the African-American community in hopes of building a stronger relationship with the community than he had during his 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton.
And in his remarks, the avowed democratic socialist talked about combating both economic injustice and racial injustice.
“In my view, we cannot fully honor the spirit and legacy of Dr. King without understanding that racism, economic injustice, social injustice and environmental injustice exist in many, many forms – and must be aggressively combated,” he said, according his prepared remarks.
“Racism is there when the median white family owns 10 times more wealth than the median African American family, and when social mobility, the ability to move up the economic ladder, is far greater for young whites than young blacks. Racial equality must be central to combating economic inequality, if we are to build an economy that works for all of us, and not just the top 1 percent.”
But in a just-published GQ profile of Sanders, the Vermont senator clearly ranks class over race as the most important issue to tackle. And he appears to take issue with “opponents” who prioritize race and diversity over class. (Emphasis is ours.)
“There are people who are very big into diversity but whose views end up being not particularly sympathetic to working people, whether they’re white or black or Latino,” he said. “My main belief is that we need to bring together a coalition of people—of black and white and Latino and Asian-American and Native-American—around a progressive agenda which is prepared to take on an extraordinarily powerful ruling class in this country. That is my view. Many of my opponents do not hold that view, and they think that all that we need is people who are candidates who are black or white, who are black or Latino or woman or gay, regardless of what they stand for, that the end result is diversity.”
He hastened to add that “diversity is enormously important,” but there was a bigger goal: “to change society and create an economy and a government that work for all people.”