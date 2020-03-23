IOC says canceling Tokyo Olympics wouldn't solve anything and 'isn't on the agenda' The International Olympic Committee said Sunday that canceling the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo "is not on the agenda," even as Australia and Canada became the first two countries to pull out of the games because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympic committees of both countries issued statements late Sunday (midday Monday in Australia) saying they wouldn't send teams unless the games are postponed for a year. The games are scheduled to open in just four months. In a long statement, the International Olympic Committee, or IOC, said the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, had led the organization's executive board to conclude that "the IOC needs to take the next step in its scenario-planning." But it said "a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody." "Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda," it said. Share this -







Parks, trails closed in Los Angeles area More than 75,000 acres of parks and trails were closed indefinitely in and around the Los Angeles region Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said. The announcement, by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, expands on an order Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued earlier Sunday closing sports and recreation at city parks and parking at city beaches as images of packed trails and beaches sparked an outcry while California is under a statewide stay-at-home order. "This is serious. Stay home and save lives," Garcetti tweeted. This weekend we saw too many people packing beaches, trails and parks. So we are closing sports and recreation at @LACityParks and closing parking at city beaches. That doesn't mean gather elsewhere. This is serious. Stay home and save lives. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 23, 2020 The two orders effectively close all parks and restrict access to many beaches across tens of thousands of acres from Los Angeles north across the San Fernando Valley, including the popular Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy. Effective immediately. #COVID?19 #coronavirus #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/DpXC17udF9 — MRCAParks (@MRCAParks) March 22, 2020







Canada, Australia pull out of Olympics Canada and Australia will not send athletes to the Olympics later this year if the games are not delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Sunday. In a statement, the Canadian Olympic Committee said it was "urgently" calling on the groups that organize the games to postpone the event for one year. "This is not solely about athlete health — this is about public health," the group said. In a similar statement announced Monday in Australia, that nation's organizing committee said its board had "unanimously agreed that an Australian Team could not be assembled in the changing circumstances at home and abroad." Read the full story.







Website selling phony test kits shut down, DOJ says A federal court in Texas temporarily shut down what prosecutors said was a fraudulent website claiming to offer coronavirus test kits, authorities said Sunday. The Department of Justice said the site, "coronavirusmedicalkit.com," claimed to provide access to vaccine kits from the World Health Organization. Customers would pay a $4.95 shipping charge for that access. "In fact, there are currently no legitimate COVID-19 vaccines and the WHO is not distributing any such vaccine," the DOJ said in a statement. The site's operator, which wasn't named in a criminal complaint, faces civil charges of wire fraud. A federal court judge issued a temporary restraining order in response to the department's complaint, blocking public access to the site, the DOJ said.







Tito's vodka to make hand sanitizer Tito's Handmade Vodka is the latest liquor company to announce it will be using its distillery as a production facility for hand sanitizer. The company said it has enough supplies to make 24 tons of hand sanitizer over the next couple of weeks, and it plans to make more "as needed." "Currently, we are testing our formula, procuring necessary components of supplies and packaging, and preparing for production as we wait for the additional required ingredients to be delivered to the distillery," the company said in a statement. Tito's joins the list of major liquor production companies and local distilleries converting their factories into facilities for producing hand sanitizer. Pernod Ricard USA, which oversees Absolut Vodka and Kahlua among other major alcohol brands, said on Wednesday it is planning to use all of its manufacturing sites to produce hand sanitizer. Several local distilleries are pitching in to do the same. While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/c5pTzVOvv1 — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 22, 2020






