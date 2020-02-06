Iowa caucus app was rushed and flawed from the beginning, experts say The smartphone app that caused a significant delay in reporting Iowa caucuses results suffered from technical and design flaws, and appeared to have been rushed into use, according to cybersecurity experts who examined a version of the app that was made public. The app became the subject of widespread scrutiny after the Iowa Democratic Party said problems with reporting caucus results were partially due to “coding issues” with the app, which was being used for the first time. Developers who were able to look at a version of the app that was made public said it suffered from two problems. Read the story. Share this -







Corrected batch of results narrows Buttigieg's lead over Sanders The corrected batch of Iowa caucus results released by the state Democratic Party on Wednesday night slightly narrowed former Mayor Pete Buttigieg's lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. With 86 percent of the results now reported, the candidates remain in the same positions, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in the third spot, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden in fourth and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., in fifth. Share this -







Still no change in candidates' positions with 85 percent of results reported Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg remained in the lead in the Iowa caucus results after the state Democratic Party on Wednesday afternoon released its second update of the day. With 85 percent of the results now reported, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., remained in second place, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. The candidates' positions have remained the same since the state Democratic Party released initial results on Tuesday. Share this -







After Iowa 'gut punch,' Biden sharpens criticism of Sanders and Buttigieg After taking what he called a “gut punch” in the Iowa caucuses, former Vice President Joe Biden is taking a new approach in the final days leading up to the New Hampshire primary, calling out his opponents directly to argue that they are unqualified to be the Democratic nominee. Biden unloaded on Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at a rally here Wednesday in an effort to forcefully provide a reality check for voters by contrasting his electability and experience argument to the two Iowa caucus frontrunners. Even though Biden has downplayed an apparent fourth place finish in the first-in-the-nation caucus state, his agitation for his loss has been on display since arriving in New Hampshire Tuesday, where he first began to directly call out Sanders by name. But on Wednesday he went further than just criticizing Sanders’ Medicare-for-All position, pointing at the fact that vulnerable Democratic down-ballot candidates in red and blue states alike would have to defend Sanders’ far-reaching ideas, many of which Democrats have expressed skepticism about supporting. Read the story. Share this -







Why the results are taking so long to tally An Iowa Democratic aide says staff is literally examining the photo or paper records that have been collected and matching it against the inputted responses, which “obviously takes time.” This has to be done for all three sets of data: initial preference, reallocated preference and the state delegate equivalents. The state Democratic Party is expected to release more results Wednesday afternoon. Share this -





