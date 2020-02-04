Iowa Democratic Party speaking to campaigns about delays There’s a call between the Iowa Democratic Party and representatives from each campaign happening right now, a senior Sanders campaign aide said. Share this -







'On to New Hampshire,' Biden says as delays drag on Amid "inconsistencies" the state party has said it found with the caucus results, former Vice President Joe Biden rallied his supporters at Drake University in Iowa and vowed to soldier on through the Democratic primary. "From our indications, it's going to be close, we are going to walk out of here with our share of delegates. We don't know exactly what it is yet, but we feel good about where we are," Biden said. "So it's on to New Hampshire. Nevada, South Carolina. And well beyond. We are in this for the long haul." Biden continued to pitch himself as the best person to take on President Donald Trump, saying he has broad support and will unite people across demographics. "Four more years of Donald Trump will fundamentally alter the character of this nation," he said. "Character is on the ballot. That's what it is." "Folks, we're gonna do it, I promise you we're going to get this done," he added. "And God willing, we'll do it together." Share this -







Sanders predicts 'we're going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa' Sanders, speaking at his election headquarters in Des Moines, is the latest candidate to deliver a televised speech absent any results, following Klobuchar, Biden and Warren. “I have a strong feeling that at some point the results will be announced. And when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa,” Sanders told an enthusiastic crowd. Sanders then proceeded into a stump speech that wasn’t short on criticism of President Donald Trump and that touched on income inequality and Medicare For All. “The message that Iowa has sent to the nation, the message shared by the American people, is that we want a government that represents all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors and the 1 percent,” Sanders said. Share this -







Biden camp shreds 'considerable flaws' in letter to Iowa Democratic Party The Biden campaign has sent a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party about tonight's delays. From Dana Remus, Biden's general counsel: "I write on behalf of the Biden for President Campaign regarding the considerable flaws in tonight’s Iowa Caucus reporting system. The app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed. Now, we understand that Caucus Chairs are attempting to — and, in many cases, failing to — report results telephonically to the Party. These acute failures are occurring statewide. Biden IDP Letter (PDF)

Biden IDP Letter (Text) We appreciate that you plan to brief the campaigns momentarily on these issues, and we plan to participate. However, we believe that the campaigns deserve full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released. We look forward to hearing from you promptly. In the meantime, we are on to New Hampshire, on the road to the most important election of our lifetimes." Share this -







Klobuchar implores her crowd to 'stay up, stay happy' No results are in yet, but that didn't stop Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., from coming out to give what sounded like a victory speech Monday night. Other candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, quickly followed suit. “We know there’s delays, but we know one thing: we are punching above our weight,” she told a cheering crowd of supporters in a televised address. “We are feeling so good tonight.” The senator isn't expected to come first here in Iowa's caucuses, but she enjoyed a late polling surge and took advantage of the delay in the results to give a version of her stump speech. “Somehow, some way, I’m going to get on a plane to New Hampshire tonight,” she said. “Even in a crowded field of candidates, even during the well-earned impeachment hearing of Donald Trump that kept me bolted to my senate desk for two weeks. We kept fighting, and you kept fighting for me.” With a crowd that interrupted her to chant "Amy! Amy! Amy!," Klobuchar encouraged her supporters to stay up late and wait for the tally. "Stay up, stay happy!" she said. Share this -







'Inconsistencies' caused Iowa delays, party says The Iowa Democratic Party blamed tonight's delays on "inconsistencies" with the caucus results. "We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report," Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure said. "This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results." Share this -







Iowa results backup system 'a disaster' A source familiar with the process says the results app that the party is using is clearly not working and the backup phone line is likewise “a disaster.” All campaigns participating in the party briefing momentarily. Share this -







Sanders, Klobuchar campaigns react to delays The Sanders and Klobuchar campaigns reacted to the result delays. "Let's see what's happening," Ari Rabin-Havt, Sanders' deputy campaign manager, said. "I will be concerned when I have information. You guys have the same information I have." Klobuchar’s team is “feeling good” right now about their results — they were unexpectedly viable in satellite caucuses today in Arizona and Florida, both with large turnouts despite not doing much organizing in those states. They’re also unexpectedly viable in some Des Moines suburbs, so they’re all positive right now. What they’re not positive about is not having the official results yet. Share this -







Iowa Democrats set expectations for lower-than-predicted turnout DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party released their first on-the-record statement as they've delayed releasing results from Monday's caucuses — and the big news is turnout. Communications director Mandy McClure said the party's "early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016," which would be much lower than predictions of record turnout. Just 172,000 Democrats participated in the caucuses in 2016, which was way down from the record set in 2008, when 239,000 turned out. The party had been preparing for record turnout and many Iowa Democrats thought the jumbo-sized 2020 field would help drive more people to the polls. But if the party's early projection proves true, those predictions may have been way off. Share this -







What's this about an app? With the reports of the Iowa caucus results delayed, there's some question about whether a new smartphone app meant to speed up reporting has been more trouble than it's worth. Never use an app for a thing that can be done without an app. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 4, 2020 NBC News' Ben Popken wrote about the app in January, noting that security experts expressed come concern about the app, noting that it was expected to be downloaded on to the phones of caucus managers. The app was not the only way for precinct managers to report results, with a phone hotline also available in addition to paper backups. The new app first showed signs of trouble earlier in the day, with some precinct leaders and county chairs stating that they were unable — or unwilling — to use the app. And by the way, the app is supposed to used in the upcoming Nevada caucuses. Share this -





