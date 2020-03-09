Iowa reports first three cases of COVID-19; all reported doing well Iowa health officials reported the state's first cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, saying Sunday that three people who were recently on a cruise to Egypt had tested positive in the Iowa City area. The state Public Health Department said that one of the people was middle-age and the two other people were over age 60. Two have underlying health conditions, which health officials say is an aggravating factor, but one doesn't, it said. None required hospitalization, and all are recovering, the health department said. Share this -







Columbia University suspends classes over coronavirus exposure Columbia University in New York said Sunday that it is suspending classes Monday and Tuesday and is planning to teach classes remotely the rest of the week after a person affiliated with the university was quarantined as a result of exposure to the new coronavirus. In a note to the university's staff and students, Columbia President Lee Bollinger stressed that the quarantined person was known only to have been exposed and hadn't been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. "Please understand that the decision to suspend classes does not mean that the university is shutting down," Bollinger said, adding that non-classroom activities, including research, will continue. "At this point, just to restate what is important to know, we do not have a confirmed case of the virus on campus. This action is intended to prevent the virus from spreading."







Three staffers at coronavirus-hit Washington state care center hospitalized Three employees of the Seattle-area care center at the center of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak have been taken to hospitals, at least one of whom has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, health authorities said Sunday. Washington state health care system under pressure amid coronavirus outbreak March 8, 2020 01:44 Authorities continue to test residents and staff at Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, in King County, and now have enough test kits to examine everyone who lives or works there, officials said at a news conference Sunday afternoon. Eighteen people are known to have died in Washington, 16 of them associated with Life Care Center. A 17th person previously died in neighboring Snohomish County, and authorities in Grant County, in central Washington more than 100 miles east of King County, confirmed Sunday that an 18th person had died there. The Grant County Health District said the victim was an elderly resident who hadn't reported any recent travel outside the county, indicating the illness may have been acquired locally. Two people are confirmed to have died in Florida, as well as one in California.







Cruz to remain in Texas after brief interaction at CPAC with person who tested positive U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday he will stay home this week because he had a brief interaction with an attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive for COVID-19, the illness associated with coronavirus. Cruz said in a statement that he was not experiencing any symptoms and felt "fine and healthy," but he consulted with local and federal health officials in making his decision, as well as with Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the Trump administration's response to the outbreak. Cruz said the interaction occurred 10 days ago and was less than a minute long. The conference was held in Washington, D.C., late last month. "Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction," he said.







Stocks tumble as oil price war adds to anxiety Stock futures tumbled in overnight trading Sunday as investors continued to brace for the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus, while a shocking all-out oil price war added to the anxiety. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged about 1,078 points, pointed to a more than 1,000-point loss at Monday's open. The S&P 500 futures indicated a 4 percent drop at the open. The sharp declines in the futures market signaled more turbulence ahead after a roller-coaster week that saw the S&P 500 swing up or down more than 2.5 percent for four days straight. Saudi Arabia on Saturday slashed official crude selling prices for April, in a sudden U-turn from previous attempts to support the oil market as the coronavirus hammers global demand. The move came after OPEC talks collapsed Friday, prompting some strategists to see oil prices crater to $20 this year.






