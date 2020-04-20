Iran begins to loosen lockdown restrictions Cars pack streets in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Saturday after authorities eased lockdown restrictions. Atta Kenare / AFP - Getty Images Iran has begun to lift some of its lockdown restrictions with some shops and inter-city roads opening. Travel between provinces had been restricted for close to a month but was permitted again from Monday. Traffic in the capital, Tehran, was also visible as residents were told to use their own cars instead of public transport. Malls and bazaars were permitted to open from Monday, but needed to close by 6 p.m. Businesses where it is believed that coronavirus could spread more easily, such as gyms, barbershops, amusement parks, coffee shops and restaurants will remain closed, with a decision on when they could open expected later this week. Share this -







In rare message, Queen Elizabeth II's husband thanks coronavirus workers The Duke of Edinburgh has written a message to everyone who is helping to tackle the pandemic and keep essential services running. Read the message in full at: https://t.co/91oQHns3ZN pic.twitter.com/UNcomwRSWU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2020







UAE pledges 10 million meals for those affected by virus The United Arab Emirates pledged to provide 10 million food parcels and meals to communities badly affected by the coronavirus crisis, Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Twitter. The Gulf state has nearly 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 41 deaths to date, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. It is the second worst affected country in the region with only its much-larger neighbor, Saudi Arabia, reporting more cases. The UAE also threatened to review labour ties with countries refusing to repatriate migrant workers. Often from countries like India, Pakistan and Nepal, migrant workers in the UAE form the backbone of the construction industry and often live in cramped, overcrowded accommodation. Providing food for everyone, with the approach of the Holy Month of Ramadan, is a social priority in our battle against the pandemic. The crisis revealed our country's authenticity and deeply-rooted generosity. In the UAE, no one sleeps hungry or in need. No one is left pic.twitter.com/MISKrDsl5D — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 19, 2020







House members may need to return to D.C. for vote on coronavirus aid this week Members of the House might need to return to Washington this week to vote on an interim coronavirus package to aid small businesses and hospitals. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., sent out guidance to lawmakers Sunday saying that the House could meet as early as 10 a.m. on Wednesday to consider the legislation. Negotiators said over the weekend that they were nearing an agreement on the bill. "Members will be given sufficient notice about the exact timing of any votes and when they will need to return to Washington, DC," the guidance said. Lawmakers have been home in their districts during the coronavirus outbreak, but will need to travel for the vote because there are no remote voting capabilities in place.







Signs mount that Russian lockdown will be extended past April 30 Russia's lockdown looks likely to continue past the current end date of April 30, after President Valdimir Putin signed an order on Saturday extending all visas and work permits for foreign citizens until June 15 if they expire while restrictions are in place. Another sign that the lockdown would likely stay in place past April came from the Moscow mayor's office one week ago, when city hall unveiled an electronic pass system regulating movement throughout the city. It is unlikely such a complex system would be unveiled to be used for just two weeks. Moscow's mayor has said that Russia was nowhere near its peak, while other officials last week predicted peak was at least two to three weeks away. The country on Monday reported 4,268 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 44 deaths, bringing the total to 47,121 cases and 405 fatalities, according to the Coronavirus Crisis Response Center.







Smaller shops in Germany begin to reopen as lockdown eases A florist in Dinslaken, Germany sets up her shop as the country eased some restrictions it put in place during the coronavirus. Lars Baron / Getty Images Stores allowed to reopen include bookstores, bicycle shops and car dealerships, but the businesses need to observe social distancing and hygiene requirements. "We are not expecting a huge rush of clients," the head of the German Retailers Association, Stefan Genth, told broadcaster ZDF, NBC News' partner in Germany. "We want a partial return to normality, but we know that we still need these tough regulations." Meanwhile, the eastern German state of Saxony announced that face masks would mandatory for shopping and travel on public transport starting Monday.







Disinfection tunnel in India used to prevent spread of virus A man drives through a disinfection tunnel outside the local government offices in Faridabad, India on Monday as a preventive measure against coronavirus. Money Sharma / AFP - Getty Images







Spain to let young children go outside for first time in weeks Children aged 12 and under in Spain will next Monday be allowed to leave their homes after five weeks of confinement. But Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made clear when making the announcement on Saturday that the country's lockdown would otherwise continue until at least May 9. "These permits for children will be limited in order to avoid new contagions," he said. "We will progressively lift the confinement during May." Spain has enacted one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe and has suffered more than 20,000 coronavirus-related deaths — only Italy and the U.S. have higher death tolls.






