Iran reports big jump in cases and deaths Alarming #COVID19 figures out of #Iran again today.



1365 new cases in the past 24hrs.



12729 total positive of #coronavirus.



97 dead in the past 24 hours



total death toll 611 — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) March 14, 2020 The death toll from coronavirus infections in Iran rose significantly on Saturday to 611 — almost 100 more from a day earlier, according to the Iranian health ministry. One of the countries most deeply affected by the pandemic, there are 12,729 confirmed cases as of Saturday, up from 11,364 on Friday. Share this -







North Korea claims it has no coronavirus cases The government in North Korea claims there are no cases of COVID-19 in North Korea, according to a state news agency. The KCNA agency said in an editorial said officials had increased the amount of public knowledge about the disease but added that this didn't mean people should feel relieved "for having no COVID-19 case in the DPRK," North Korea has further intensified quarantine and medical observation of foreigners entering the country according to the agency, and has freed over 70 foreigners without suspected symptoms from quarantine. The top American general in South Korea said Friday, however, he is fairly certain North Korea has not been spared by the COVID-19 outbreak that began in neighboring China. Share this -







What does coronavirus mean for the 2020 election? President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday. Evan Vucci / AP Two weeks ago, Bernie Sanders was the Democratic presidential front-runner, the U.S. economy was humming and President Donald Trump had reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects. Then the first American died from the coronavirus. The campaign as we knew it would soon be over. Read the full story here Share this -







Washington Monument to close temporarily The Washington Monument and a drained Reflecting Pool are visible on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall on Friday. Andrew Harnik / AP The National Park Service temporarily suspended elevator tours in the Washington Monument starting Saturday, citing safety concerns. Visitors can still see the Washington Monument grounds as well as other monuments along the National Mall. A reopening date has not yet been determined. Share this -







China sees imported cases exceed new local infections for first time The number of new coronavirus cases imported into mainland China from overseas surpassed the number of locally transmitted new infections for the first time on Friday, data released by the country's National Health Commission showed on Saturday. Of mainland China's 11 new reported cases on Friday, seven were imported internationally. Only four of those — all in the virus epicenter of Hubei province — were locally transmitted. The other seven were all detected in travelers coming into China from overseas, specifically Italy, the United States and Saudi Arabia, according to local authorities. This new data seems to underscore how China — where the outbreak began — appears to now face a greater threat of infections from outside its borders, as it continues to slow the spread of the virus domestically. Share this -







Britain takes different approach to coronavirus outbreak, but why? A camera filming Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he speaks at a news conference addressing the government's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday. Simon Dawson / AFP - Getty Images The United Kingdom is becoming increasingly isolated in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. It is one of the only major countries of Western Europe to impose few, if any, restrictions on daily life. The U.K.'s tactics, which are backed by its top team of epidemiologists and behavioral psychologists, have left many here asking: Why do our experts disagree with those in most other countries? Read the full article here Share this -







All arrivals to New Zealand must self-isolate: PM New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, according to Reuters. Ardern said these were “far-reaching and unprecedented” measures to tackle a global pandemic. She also said that all cruise ships will also be told not to come to the country until June 30. New Zealand has six confirmed cases as of Saturday and has not recorded any deaths. Also in the region, the Australian government minister who was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection just a week after meeting Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr said Saturday that he was “feeling much better.” Peter Dutton told Sydney radio station 2GB that his fever had come down but that his throat was still sore. He added that he did not start exhibiting symptoms until March 13. Dutton met people at the White House on March 6. Share this -





