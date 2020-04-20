Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps says its handheld device can detect coronavirus, scientists scoff Coronavirus detector being showcased in a hospital in Iran. Screenshot taken from a video posted by the spokesperson of a military hospital in Tehran. @Hadizoheiri The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps unveiled a handheld device on Wednesday that he said could detect coronavirus almost instantly, but Iranian scientists have rejected the claim and other government officials have distanced themselves. Read the full story here. Share this -







Bon Jovi cancels tour rather than postpones so fans can get refunds Jon Bon Jovi performs on Central Park's Great Lawn in New York in 2008. Jason DeCrow / AP file Veteran rocker Jon Bon Jovi cancelled his band's summer tour on Monday, telling fans it's "no longer feasible" to hold concerts during the coronavirus pandemic. "These are trying times," according to the band's statement. "You've always been there for us and we'll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together." The band opted to cancel rather than postpone so that fans can get refunds for their tickets, saying, "This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries." Last week, pop megastar Taylor Swift cancelled all of her upcoming shows.







More USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors have coronavirus Further COVID-19 testing of Navy sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt shows the number of positive cases has increased again in the past few days, from 615 to 678, military officials said Monday. Ninety-four percent of the roughly 4,800-member crew has been tested so far. About 3,900 of them have tested negative. The aircraft carrier was caught in the middle of a controversy after its captain, Brett Crozier, sounded the alarm of an outbreak on board; he was relieved of his duty earlier this month. The military said last week that one crew member died last week from coronavirus-related complications.







WHO chief warns the worst of the coronavirus is still ahead GENEVA — The World Health Organization chief warned Monday that "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the coronavirus outbreak, reviving the alarm just as many countries ease restrictive measures aimed at reducing its spread. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus didn't specify why he believes the outbreak that has infected some 2.5 million people and killed over 166,000 could get worse. He and others, however, have previously pointed to the likely future spread of the illness through Africa, where health systems are far less developed. Read more.







How contact tracing could use Bluetooth to track coronavirus on your smartphone Google and Apple are racing to build a framework for smartphone apps that may help reopen the world economy during the coronavirus pandemic. But what would the apps do? And how would they work? Read more here.







Video shows endangered penguins roaming streets of South African city A video that has garnered over 1 million views on social media shows endangered penguins roaming the empty streets of Cape Town, South Africa, during the country's COVID-19 lockdown. They're not the only ones.







Single-day death toll in New York drops to 478 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that an additional 478 people have died due to COVID-19, not including presumed cases, bringing the total number of deaths to 14,347. It's the the first time since April 2 that the single-day death toll dropped below 500 people, according to The New York Times. During his daily news conference, Cuomo also called for a 50 percent pay bonus for first responders as part of a "hazard pay" for their work amid the coronavirus crisis. He also announced a plan to distribute hand sanitizer as well as over 500,000 cloth masks to public housing communities so that each resident has at least one mask. Cuomo calls for 'hazard' bonuses to be paid to frontline workers April 20, 2020 02:05 Cuomo also discussed President Donald Trump's insistence that states are responsible for the widespread testing needed ease lockdown restrictions, saying that he agreed governors should take the lead but stressed the need for the federal government to coordinate around critical lab supplies.







Putin says Russia's peak has yet to come Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a meeting with epidemiologists Monday that his country has not yet reached the peak of coronavirus infections and deaths. "Therefore we must do everything to flatten this peak," Putin said. Russia has around 47,000 confirmed cases and more than 400 reported deaths. Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry has quarantined 15,000 troops after they took part in rehearsals for the country's now-postponed Victory Day celebrations, which had been scheduled to take place May 9. Video footage showed the thousands of soldiers in tight formation without masks or other protective equipment. All hardware used in the rehearsals will be sanitized before being returned to its bases, the ministry said.






