'The Irishman' is a critical darling. But it probably won't make a killing tonight.

Martin Scorsese's gangland saga "The Irishman" swept into awards season as one of the top contenders, boosted by critical raves and Netflix's considerable marketing muscle.

But as the Oscars race took shape last fall, "The Irishman" seemed to lose momentum. The ambitious drama, starring Robert De Niro as a real-life mafioso who claimed who gunned down Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, was overshadowed by "1917," "Parasite" and, to a lesser extent, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."

When all is said and done, "The Irishman" will probably end the night without scoring a single win, at least according to the top prognosticators.

What happened?

It's possible a contingent of industry insiders balked at lavishing awards on the film's distributor, Netflix, the streaming giant that has disrupted traditional Hollywood and challenged the longstanding dominance of the studios. Or maybe some voters were put off by the movie's mammoth running time (three-and-a-half hours) and grim tone.

All of that is not to say the academy snubbed "The Irishman" altogether. It earned an impressive 10 nods, including best picture and best director — putting it just behind "Joker" (11 nods) on this year's leader board.