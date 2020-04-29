IRS says it's paid out $207 billion in stimulus checks

"The IRS and Treasury have executed an extraordinary task by delivering more than 130 million Economic Impact Payments, totaling more than $207 billion, to Americans in less than 30 days," the agency said in a statement.
The total number of payouts since Friday is surprising because the IRS and Treasury Department said then they had sent out 88 million payments totaling about $158 billion since checks started going out April 11. About 150 million Americans are eligible for the checks.
The one-time payments were included as part of the $2 trillion coronavirus package Congress passed in March.
Lauren Egan
48m ago / 11:05 PM UTC
Trump to visit Arizona next week, first travel away from White House in weeks
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he plans to visit Arizona next week and potentially Ohio "very soon", marking one of the few times the president has left the White House in several weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think I’m going to Arizona next week, and we look forward to that," Trump said during a roundtable event with business leaders at the White House.
Trump, has rarely left the White House amid the outbreak, said that the purpose of his visit to Arizona was "industry" related because it was "too soon for the big, for the big everybody get-together-and-stand-next-to-each other crowds."
Trump’s last campaign rally was March 2 in North Carolina and spent the following weekend at his Florida resort where he met with the president of Brazil. Since then, his only public appearance outside the White House was on March 28 when he traveled to Norfolk, Va. to see off the USNS Comfort hospital ship as it made its way to New York.
'Dangerous & disrespectful': Doctors tear into Pence's mask-less hospital visit
Vice President Mike Pence's refusal to wear a face mask during his visit to the prestigious Mayo Clinic this week was potentially dangerous and sent the wrong message about the federal guidelines he regularly touts, doctors and health care officials said.
And while Pence was widely mocked for suggesting a mask would stop him from looking workers in the eye, doctors and health care workers said declining to wear one was a serious breach of safety regulations.
More than 6,000 long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases, 15,385 deaths
There are now at least 6,046 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities with coronavirus outbreaks, and there have been 15,385 deaths from coronavirus in those facilities, according to NBC News tallies from the states willing to provide data.
Forty-three states provided numbers of facilities with outbreaks and 38 states provided death totals.
Although the federal Department of Health and Human Services announced on April 19 they it would start to track and publish data on outbreaks and deaths in nursing homes, it has not published any information to date.
NBC News has confirmed state officials from both West Virginia and Maryland will test all residents and all staff (even if they are asymptomatic) in nursing homes because of the severity of the outbreak Long-term care residents account for roughly a quarter of all reported COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.
Doha Madani
1h ago / 10:38 PM UTC
U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 60,000
The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths reached 60,012 on Wednesday, according to data collected by NBC News.
The new death toll comes as the country reports more than 1 million confirmed cases of the virus nationwide. Cases in the U.S. grew exponentially since March and quickly led the globe in official cases as the pandemic spread.
Though most Americans have been at home under social distancing guidelines, some states have already begun to loosen lockdown measures.
Philadelphia mayor asks residents not to flush PPE
Philadelphia officials say they’ve got a real problem with clogged pipes — and it’s all coming to a head because people can’t stop flushing PPE down the toilet.
After weeks of life under stay at home orders, Mayor Jim Kenney urged residents on Tuesday to properly dispose of used masks, gloves, and disinfectant wipes.
“This is taking a toll on our water treatment infrastructure and residents own private property,” he said.
All that extra waste is causing 12 times more clogging than normal, according to the water department. At least 19 facilities have been impacted by the PPE waste, leaving workers to sort through about 100 pounds of it per month — the same amount that’s usually processed in an entire year.
New Jersey to test online voting in upcoming municipal elections
New Jersey will test out online voting for a limited number of people in a special election next month.
Responding to concerns that voting in person can violate social distancing measures designed to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the state is already planning to conduct its May 12 municipal elections, for which there are about 700,000 eligible voters, almost entirely by mail.
But counties will be able to offer voters with disabilities who say they can't fill out and mail a paper ballot the option of using Democracy Live, a platform that allows users to receive and mark their ballot through an online portal, a spokesperson for New Jersey Secretary of State Tammy Murphy said Wednesday.
Several other states, including Washington and West Virginia, have already committed to offering Democracy Live statewide for their primaries this year. The program also allows users who want to mark their ballot online and print it out. Though disability advocacy groups have praised the program, cybersecurity experts routinely condemn online voting. "This seems like an extremely narrow use case with very significant collateral risks," Matt Blaze, a Georgetown election cybersecurity researcher, said.
Jonathan Dienst
3h ago / 8:35 PM UTC
Brooklyn man accused of stealing stimulus checks out of mailboxes
A 31-year-old Brooklyn man is accused of stealing at least nine stimulus checks out of the mailboxes of homes and apartment buildings in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn.
Federal prosecutors said they are charging Feng Cheng with federal crimes because of the postal-related nature of the scheme, as well as the fact that the Treasury checks were meant for workers in need amid the coronavirus crisis.
One check allegedly stolen from a mailbox in the lobby of 868 45th Street was for $2,400. An alert resident flagged police to Cheng’s alleged activity and responding police soon followed him.