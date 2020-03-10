Israel orders 14-day self-quarantine for anyone entering country
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday Israel will force anyone entering the country to quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.
“This is a tough decision, but it is essential to maintain public health, and public health precedes everything,” Netanyahu said.
It comes into effect immediately for Israelis returning to the country. For non-Israelis seeking to enter the country, the measures kick in Thursday night.
Israel has confirmed 41 cases of the virus, with no deaths recorded so far.