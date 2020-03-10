Israel orders 14-day self-quarantine for anyone entering country

Airline employees wearing masks walk in the arrivals terminal at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv, Israel on Tuesday after the country said it will require anyone arriving from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days. Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday Israel will force anyone entering the country to quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is a tough decision, but it is essential to maintain public health, and public health precedes everything,” Netanyahu said.

It comes into effect immediately for Israelis returning to the country. For non-Israelis seeking to enter the country, the measures kick in Thursday night.

Israel has confirmed 41 cases of the virus, with no deaths recorded so far.