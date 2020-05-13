Israeli police arrest hundreds for coronavirus breach on festival Israeli police arrest hundreds ignoring coronavirus ban on mass gatherings May 13, 2020 00:38 Israeli police arrested some 300 people at a Jewish bonfire festival where they were celebrating an ancient sage, after worshipers rioted over coronavirus restrictions that denied them access to his tomb. Hundreds of people had attempted to enter the area that was closed to the public due to health and security measures, police said. The tomb of 2nd-century mystic Shimon Bar Yochai in northern Israel is a focus of the annual Lag b'Omer festival which took place on Tuesday. It usually draws thousands of worshipers for all-night prayers, dancing and singing around bonfires. Though many leading rabbis have backed Israel's curbs on public assembly as a precaution against contagion, some ultra-Orthodox Jews have been frustrated at the disruption of religious rites. Share this -







Sumo wrestler becomes youngest to die from coronavirus in Japan A 28-year-old sumo wrestler has become the youngest person to die from coronavirus in Japan, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. Kiyotaka Suetake, known as "Shobushi," died from viral pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, the Japan Sumo Association said. The head of the sumo stable where Shobushi lived was also taken ill and hospitalized by the coronavirus in late April but had been discharged. According to the Sumo Association’s website, 24 sumo wrestlers belong to the Takadagawa stable where Shobushi lived, but it's unclear how many others may be infected. Sumo wrestling is a major national sport in Japan, where large opponents wrestle each other out of a ring or to the ground. Share this -







Tennis, golf and sunbathing now OK as England eases some lockdown restrictions Thousands of people across England got back to work Wednesday morning as the government partially eased coronavirus lockdown rules. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the relaxing of some measures to Parliament on Monday, with people now able to exercise outdoors with no time limit, as well as play golf or tennis, sunbathe and see one non-household member and visit garden centers. Those who must work and cannot do so from home, including cleaners and construction workers, were also given the green light to return to work. The vast majority of the country remains indoors, however, with the government urging people to stay vigilant against the virus that has so far killed more than 32,000 people, according to official statistics. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson records a televised message to the nation No 10 Downing Street / Getty Images Share this -







Alameda County says Tesla plan submitted amid spat over closure Alameda County's health department said Tuesday that they received a plan from Tesla about coronavirus safety measures after its CEO Elon Musk said he was reopening a plant in defiance of local orders. "If Tesla’s Prevention and Control Plan includes these updates, and the public health indicators remain stable or improve, we have agreed that Tesla can begin to augment their Minimum Business Operations this week in preparation for possible reopening as soon as next week," the health department said in a statement. The message appears to signal a possible deal after Musk earlier this week said he would reopen his primary car assembly plant in Fremont in defiance of public health orders. The county said it would work with Fremont police to verify that physical distancing and other measures are being adhered to. Musk has criticized stay-at-home orders imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus illness COVID-19. In a May 1 tweet he wrote "Now give people back their FREEDOM." Alameda County Update on Tesla, May 12: We received Tesla’s site-specific Fremont COVID-19 Prevention and Control Plan yesterday as anticipated. A site-specific plan is a part of the Governor’s guidance for reopening manufacturing. pic.twitter.com/KsooDIKUYG — Alameda County Public Health Department (@Dare2BWell) May 13, 2020 Share this -







Trump admin unveils plan to ramp up syringe production for future vaccine Company says it can help mass produce coronavirus vaccine May 12, 2020 01:58 Seeking to ramp up the nation’s capacity to administer a possible COVID-19 vaccine, the Trump administration has signed a $138 million deal with the makers of an innovative syringe designed to be used in developing countries. The goal of the public-private initiative, called Project Jumpstart, is to facilitate the production of 100 million prefilled syringes by the end of 2020 and more than 500 million in 2021 in the event a vaccine becomes available, officials announced Tuesday. The Health and Human Services Department and the Defense Department are partnering with ApiJect Systems America, which manufactures inexpensive prefilled syringes made of plastic. Read the full story here. Share this -







California council member cited after scuffle with protesters at his home A California city councilman was cited with misdemeanor battery after a physical altercation with protesters who confronted him at his home Tuesday over coronavirus restrictions. Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias told NBC affiliate KSEE that he felt threatened that the activists had shown up while his kids were home. He said that after asking them to leave, he swiped at their equipment and shoved one man during the confrontation on a stairway. In a video obtained by KSEE, Arias can be seen swatting at two men, including a local conservative activist, Ben Bergquam. “What do you say to the businesses you’re destroying?” an activist can be heard saying at one point. Read the full story here. Share this -





