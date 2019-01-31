Is it OK to ask your employer to stay home in bad weather?

A fire has prompted officials to ask Michigan residents and businesses to turn down their thermostats.

Gas flowing from a Consumers Energy site in Macomb County was shut off after a blaze at a compressor station on Wednesday. The firm provides natural gas to 1.8 million customers.

Sally Talberg, the chairman of the Michigan Public Service Commission, said: "This unfortunate incident happened at a difficult time for our state and we ask that everyone do what they can to make sure there is a plentiful supply of natural gas to keep everyone safe and warm during the extreme cold weather."

She said turning thermostats down "a couple of degrees," blocking leaks around doors and windows and unplugging electronic device when not in use would help.

"We understand the timing of this situation and our request to customers is not ideal given today’s extremely cold temperatures," Consumers Energy said in a statement.

The company added that it was "working with suppliers to bring other gas on through other means."