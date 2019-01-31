Is it OK to ask your employer to stay home in bad weather?

The following locations, broken down by the three-digit zip codes, will not receive mail deliveries on Thursday.
- Michigan: 486-491, 493-499
- Indiana: 460-469, 472-475, 478, 479
- Chicago: 606-608
- Lakeland: 530-532, 534, 535, 537-539, 541-545, 549, 600, 602, 601, 611
- Detroit: 480-485, 492
- Illinois: 601, 603-605, 609, 613, 614, 616, 617, 618, 627
- Northern Ohio (Toledo area): 436
- Western Pennsylvania (Erie, Bradford areas): 164, 165, 167
Source of locations: USPS
A travel ban issued in an upstate New York County Wednesday afternoon due to 'blizzard-like conditions' was lifted later in the night.
The Genesee County Sheriff's office said it had responded to multiple vehicles that had driven off the road and traffic accidents with injuries in the midst of "blowing and drifting" snow.
The sheriff's office asked that all drivers, besides emergency vehicles, stay off the roads Wednesday afternoon and evening. The ban was lifted at 9 p.m. ET.
With the weather in most parts of the country dipping below freezing, many people may be asking: Can I stay home from work?
When working from home isn’t an option based on the nature of the position (in the case of say waitstaff or retail clerks), what are the rules? Does the law protect you if you literally can’t make it to work because of the weather? Click here to read what an employment lawyer and a HR consultant had to say.
NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins noted that the 48 below zero temperature recorded in Norris Camp, Minnesota, on Wednesday was only two degrees colder than it was in Cotton, Minnesota, on Jan. 20.
It was also nowhere near the state record.
Due to extremely cold temperatures, we will be closed Thursday, Pittsburgh public schools announced.
It was shaping up to be a frigid day across New York state.
Peter Hall, a meteorologist at NBC affiliate WTSM in Syracuse, highlighted that wind chills were as low as 29 below zero in Binghamton at 4 a.m. ET.
"You can get frostbite in 30 minutes when the wind chill is minus 20 degrees. You can get frostbite in 20 minutes when the wind chill is minus 30 degrees," Hall warned in a tweet.
NBC New York also predicted that commuters in the Big Apple would encounter conditions that felt as cold as the minus 20s on Thursday morning.
A fire has prompted officials to ask Michigan residents and businesses to turn down their thermostats.
Gas flowing from a Consumers Energy site in Macomb County was shut off after a blaze at a compressor station on Wednesday. The firm provides natural gas to 1.8 million customers.
Sally Talberg, the chairman of the Michigan Public Service Commission, said: "This unfortunate incident happened at a difficult time for our state and we ask that everyone do what they can to make sure there is a plentiful supply of natural gas to keep everyone safe and warm during the extreme cold weather."
She said turning thermostats down "a couple of degrees," blocking leaks around doors and windows and unplugging electronic device when not in use would help.
"We understand the timing of this situation and our request to customers is not ideal given today’s extremely cold temperatures," Consumers Energy said in a statement.
The company added that it was "working with suppliers to bring other gas on through other means."
Some police departments affected by the deep freeze gripping a large part of the nation have taken to social media to ask criminals to take a break until the weather improves.
The Taneytown, Maryland, police department wrote Wednesday on Facebook: "Those thinking about doing some crime tonight, It's really super cold outside and only getting colder."
"So instead of crime we suggest staying at home and doing the following,” the department wrote, suggesting binge-watching Netflix, reading a book with some hot chocolate, or "Watch old reruns of COPS."
The Warrensburg, Missouri, police department issued a similar plea on Monday, writing, "So...we are asking a favor (at least for the next three days); can you keep the criminalling to a minimum? It is REALLY cold out...do yourself (and us) a favor...stay inside. Be nice to each other, watch reruns of Say Yes to the Dress (we hear from the fire fighters that it's a really good show).”
The Frederick Municipal Airport in Maryland, around 20 miles southwest of Taneytown, recorded temperatures of 9 degrees late Wednesday, according to the weather service. Whiteman Air Force Base near Warrensburg recorded 4 degrees Wednesday night.
The United States Postal Service said it would suspend deliveries in certain regions on Thursday due to subzero temperatures.
Service will be interrupted primarily in the Great Lakes region but the agency said it may decide on more regions Thursday morning. The affected areas are in parts of Michigan including Detroit, Indiana, Chicago, central Illinois, northern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
A University of Iowa student was found dead Wednesday in an incident that may be weather-related, according to the university.
Gerald Belz was found unresponsive behind a campus building at around 2:48 a.m. local time (3:48 a.m. ET), according to a statement from the University of Iowa. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
"Losing a fellow student and member of our university family is difficult," the university said. "We encourage our students to reach out if they are in need of support."
Belz was a second-year, pre-medicine major from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
As many as eight other people in multiple states are believed to have died due to the weather.