It’s not illegal to be rich, but you need to pay your taxes

U.S. assistant attorney Uzo Asonye presented the government’s opening statement to the jury, attempting to paint Manafort as someone who felt he was above the law, flagrantly spending money while illegally hiding his wealth overseas.

Asonye chronicled Manafort’s lavish lifestyle, from his expensive furnishings to his pricey clothes. Judge Ellis interjected by stating that having money is not a crime and suggesting that Asonye use the phrase “the evidence will show” as he laid out his argument.

Asonye took note and implemented the phrase generously, but observed that while it “isn’t a crime to have a lot of money,” it is a crime to not pay your taxes — which Manafort is accused of.

Asonye said evidence will show that Manafort knowingly filed false tax returns, lied to defend his income, and committed bank fraud, and that he lied about his property, his debts, his net worth, his income and where he was living to maintain his lifestyle.

Asonye said Manafort lied to the IRS from 2010-2014, ordered fake documents and had others produce them for him. Asonye said the government will present emails, showing people “springing to action” on Manafort’s behalf. He said the “evidence will show they all understood he was breaking the law.”

“The evidence will show he placed himself and his money above the law,” Asonye said.