Italian cruise ship in Japan confirms 48 coronavirus cases An Italian cruise ship docked in Nagasaki City, Japan has confirmed at least 48 cases of coronavirus, the Nagasaki Prefecture government said on Thursday. There are currently 623 crew members, and no passengers, onboard the Costa Atlantica. The staff onboard have mild symptoms and remain quarantined on board in single rooms, except for those on essential duties, including cooking and delivering food for their colleagues, officials said. One crew member was transferred to the hospital after his condition worsened and is now on a ventilator, according to a local government official. The cruise ship has been docked in Nagasaki City, Japan for repairs since late January. The Costa Atlantica infections come after the cases on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama two months ago, where more than 700 passengers and crew were found to be infected.







City with China's largest current outbreak tightens lockdown A city of 10 million in northeastern China made further restrictions on movement on Wednesday according to government officials, as it tried to contain what is now China's largest outbreak. Harbin, the provincial capital of Heilongjiang, has 52 reported coronavirus cases. It has banned entry to residential zones by non-locals and will lockdown residential blocks housing COVID-19 patients for 14 days, state media reported. Those entering and exiting communities must "always wear a mask, check their body temperature and scan their individual health code," the Provincial Civil Affairs Department said in a press release. Heilongjiang has been in the forefront of China's latest efforts to identify infected citizens arriving from Russia — with which it shares a border — to curb the spread of the virus, according to Reuters. Infections in China — where the virus originated — have generally slowed in recent weeks. The country reported no new confirmed deaths on Thursday.







German chancellor says pandemic 'still at the beginning' German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday urged Germans to show persistence and discipline to get through the pandemic that is "still at the beginning." "We are on thin ice, the thinnest ice even," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of Parliament, saying that Germans must still be vigilant despite a recent decline in the number of cases. Germany should not "gamble away" what it has achieved, she said, referencing attempt of local states to loosen lockdown restrictions. She also called the WHO "an indispensable partner," distancing her government from President Donald Trump's pause in U.S. funding to the global body. Germany — which has more than 150,000 infections — has the fifth highest COVID-19 caseload behind the U.S., Spain, Italy and France, but has kept fatalities down due to early and extensive testing.







Virus shutdowns will likely make NFL draft most bet on ever ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — For those who haven't mastered the odds of Belarussian soccer or Russian table tennis, this week's NFL draft gives U.S. gamblers their first opportunity in weeks to bet on an event about which they actually know something. With major sports shut down for more than a month because of the coronavirus outbreak, American sportsbooks say they expect football's annual draft to be the most bet on ever. Desperate to offer a familiar event, online sportsbooks say they are seeing a much greater volume of bets on the draft this year. Several sportsbooks estimated the gambling industry as a whole could see $5 million wagered on the draft in the U.S. this year; FOX Bet estimated the market at $20 million, up from a typical draft of about $1 million.






