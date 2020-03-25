Italian death toll passes 7,500 More than 7,500 people have now died after testing positive for coronavirus in Italy, a spokesperson for Italy's Civil Protection Agency told NBC News Wednesday. Another 683 deaths had been recorded since Tuesday, bringing the total number to 7,503, they said, adding that there were almost 75,000 confirmed cases in the country. Italian doctors are being forced to choose who will receive desperately needed ventilators and who won't in the hardest-hit nation in Europe. Authorities in the country are also investigating whether a Champions League soccer game in Milan in February dramatically increased the spread of the disease. Share this -







Tony Awards, Grammys Rock and Roll Hall of Fame event postponed The 74th Tony Awards and the Recording Academy's 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame event have been postponed due to the coronavirus. A new date for the Tonys — which was supposed to take place June 7 at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City — has yet to be announced, according to a spokesperson. The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame event will now take place on Nov. 7, instead of May 2, at the same location: the Public Hall Auditorium in Cleveland. Broadway theaters began canceling show in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, and since then the theaters have shut down. Meanwhile, a handful of Broadway stars have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, including Aaron Tveit and Matt Doyle.







Trump approves disaster declaration for Florida and Texas President Donald Trump approved disaster declarations for Florida and Texas on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, opening up additional sources of federal funding to the states' governments to respond to the outbreak. The two massive states are seeing a growth in the number of cases — 1,034 in Texas and 1,467 in Florida as of Wednesday. Meanwhile, 11 people have died of the disease in Texas, while 22 have died in Florida.







Hundreds of police officers exposed to coronavirus Hundreds of police officers have been exposed to the coronavirus, and confirmed infections are expected to climb as testing becomes more widely available, according to the National Police Foundation, which launched an online data portal tracking the virus' spread through American law enforcement agencies. The tracking tool, which relies on agencies' voluntary reports, so far only reflects a tiny portion of the 18,000 or so police departments across the country. But it provides a glimpse of the virus' potential to deplete their ranks. As of Wednesday afternoon, about 300 officers had been exposed, and 250 officers were unable to work, according to the portal. The numbers do not include the New York Police Department, where more than 100 officers have tested positive, and more than 2,000 employees have called out sick. James Burch, the foundation's president, said police are desperate to get officers tested quickly so they can more effectively quarantine those who have been infected. Some agencies have put large numbers of officers in isolation because they may have been exposed. The data portal also measures police shortfalls in protection equipment, including masks and gloves. "The data shows a lot of officers exposed but not a lot diagnosed," Burch said. "We assume that's because there's not a lot of testing out there yet, but once testing improves we might see an increase."







What is a ventilator? The 'critical resource' that is currently in short supply The coronavirus is straining the global health care system, with one piece of lifesaving medical equipment in particularly scarce supply: mechanical ventilators. A ventilator helps patients who cannot properly breathe on their own by pumping air into their lungs through a tube that has been surgically inserted into their windpipes. Because COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, affects the respiratory system, the number of hospitalized patients in need of breathing assistance has exploded since the pandemic began. Read more.







Photo: Lone Metro rider in DC A rider waits on a platform at the Archives station Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Weekday rail ridership across the Metro system is down nearly 90% due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images







Entire senior home in New Jersey, 94 people, presumed to have coronavirus A resident of St. Joseph's Senior Nursing Home in Woodbridge, New Jersey, being moved to another facility for treatment. NBC 4 New York An entire New Jersey nursing home is presumed to be infected with coronavirus, forcing everyone from the facility to be evacuated on Wednesday, officials said. At least 24 of 94 residents and patients of St. Joseph's Senior Home in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Newark, have tested positive for coronavirus and the other 70 clients are also believed to have the virus, authorities said. The first positive came back on March 17 and at least one positive test has come back "everyday thereafter," said John Hagerty, a spokesman for the city of Woodbridge. Read in full here.







American Samoa’s coronavirus conundrum: No way to test As the coronavirus was rapidly spreading across the continental United States last week, a person living thousands of miles away in American Samoa developed what appeared to be symptoms of the virus. Health officials In the U.S. territory located deep in the South Pacific rushed to determine if its first potential COVID-19 case would turn out positive. But they had one problem: they couldn’t analyze the samples. Read the full story here. Share this -







San Francisco reports its first coronavirus death San Francisco reported its first coronavirus death, after a man in his 40s passed away from the disease, officials said Tuesday. "My condolences go out to this San Franciscan and their loved ones," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "It is a sad day, and we need to pull together as a City to do everything in our power to reduce the likelihood of additional deaths in our community." At least 178 San Franciscans had tested positive for coronavirus by Wednesday morning, according to the public health department.






