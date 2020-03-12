Italy appears to be a ghost town after government enacts stricter lockdown measures

Princess Cruises to pause global operations for two months Princess Cruises announced Thursday that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months, affecting voyages departing March 12 to May 10, according to a press release. “Princess Cruises is a global vacation company that serves more than 50,000 guests daily from 70 countries as part of our diverse business, and it is widely known that we have been managing the implications of COVID-19 on two continents,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. "By taking this bold action of voluntarily pausing the operations of our ships, it is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world,” Swartz said. The company owns the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which had passengers quarantined for two weeks off the coast of Japan in February, many of them becoming infected with coronavirus aboard the ship. Share this -







White House says Pelosi's coronavirus aid package 'currently falls short' The legislation unveiled by House Democrats to provide aid and an economic boost to help U.S. communities handle the coronavirus outbreak said the bill "currently falls short" of what's necessary for a deal, a Trump administration official told NBC News on Thursday. The administration is concerned with "unfunded mandates on businesses, slow to start new programs and no funds as needed for presidential policies outlined last night," the official said. "It currently falls short of what's necessary to strike a good accord." The official said that the administration wants to "keep working with the speaker to try for a bipartisan, bicameral bill, but if she's going to persist in pushing a partisan package, everyone will have to be realistic about that, and then we'll keep looking to find a way forward on the Hill." Thursday morning, Pelosi again spoke with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about the legislative package, and Pelosi's aide, Drew Hammill, tweeted that language of the measure continues to be discussed. The House is expected to vote on the legislation on Thursday and send it to the Senate for a vote.







Plane with COVID-19 patient lands at Palm Beach International Airport A passenger who arrived on a commercial flight that landed at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus, local officials said. Palm Beach County's health officials responded and spoke with all passengers on board the aircraft, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in a statement. Passengers in the vicinity of the positive patient were advised of monitoring procedures, and the rest were released to go home, the statement added. The airport is sterilizing the limited containment area where the passengers were deplaned, which was a separate location from the main terminals of the airport.







House Democrats release coronavirus relief measure, vote Thursday House Democrats unveiled a 124-page coronavirus relief bill late Wednesday that would help U.S. communities handle the outbreak. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said that the legislation includes paid emergency leave, with both 14 days of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave; free coronavirus testing; enhanced unemployment insurance; and food security assistance. It would also provide protections for health care and other workers who have contact with those exposed to the virus. The bill would also include increased funds for Medicaid to help states with increased costs. "We cannot fight coronavirus effectively unless everyone in our country who needs to be tested knows they can get their test free of charge," Pelosi said in a statement. "We cannot slow the coronavirus outbreak when workers are stuck with the terrible choice between staying home to avoid spreading illness and the paycheck their family can't afford to lose." The House is expected to vote on the legislation Thursday, sending it to the Senate for a vote. The bill does not include the payroll tax cut that President Donald Trump requested earlier this week as part of a proposed economic stimulus package.







Schools, cultural institutions to close in Ireland Schools and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland will close from 6 p.m. local time on Thursday, according to the country's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced a series of measures, including the temporary closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities, to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak | Read more: https://t.co/jr7d4agqCK pic.twitter.com/x1dBuGtaIQ — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 12, 2020 Varadkar said the measures would stay in place until Mar. 29. He added that where possible people should work remotely. Cultural institutions will also close, and mass gatherings should be cancelled, he added. Ireland's Health Ministry confirmed its first death of a patient diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday. In total 43 people have been diagnosed with the respiratory illness in the country.







An Italian family place a banner on a balcony that reads "everything will be fine" in Turin A family in the city of Turin place a banner on a balcony that reads "everything will be fine" after the Italian government ordered a lockdown of the whole country on Wednesday, Massimo Pinca / Reuters







Japan must plan for Olympic cancellation, senior politician says Japan should start planning for the postponement or cancellation of this years Olympic Games, a leading politician in the country said late Wednesday. An actress playing the role of the High Priestess lights up Olympic torch during the flame-lighting ceremony in southern Greece on Thursday. It was closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns. Thanassis Stavrakis / AP Shigeru Ishiba, a heavyweight in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and outspoken critic of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the fate of the games, which are due to start on Jul. 24, was a decision best left to the International Olympic Committee. "Not thinking about worst-case scenarios won't eliminate the risk of them materializing," Ishiba, who is seen as a leading candidate to be the next prime minister, told the Reuters press agency. However, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike insisted on Thursday that the plans for the games had not changed.







Iran asks IMF for billions in loans to fight coronavirus Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund for billions of dollars worth of emergency funding to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet Thursday. IMF's @KGeorgieva has stated that countries affected by #COVID19 will be supported via Rapid Financial Instrument. Our Central Bank requested access to this facility immediately.



IMF/IMF Board should adhere to Fund's mandate, stand on right side of history & act responsibly. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) March 12, 2020 Iran's Central Bank chief Abdolnaser Hemmati also wrote on his Instagram page that "in a letter addressed to the head of IMF, I have requested five billion U.S. dollars from the RFI emergency fund to help our fight against the coronavirus." It was unclear whether IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva had responded to the request, but the IMF has said it stands ready to support countries battling the virus, which Iran has been hit hard by. At least 10,000 people have been infected with the respiratory illness in the country and 429 have died. Many members of Iran's political elite have also been diagnosed with the disease.






