Italy considers ways for museums, beach clubs to reopen, official says The Italian government is considering measures that would enable the tourism and cultural industries to return to work as the country attempts to reopen its economy after weeks of coronavirus lockdown. Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini asked the government's scientific committee Tuesday to develop a protocol to ensure proper safety guidelines for the reopening of theaters, museums, hotels and beach clubs. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said last month that museums will be allowed to reopen from May 18 but Franceschini said Tuesday that not all Italy's museums would be ready by that date.







Some countries, against advice, mull certifying ex-virus patients immune Governments and health agencies around the world are considering issuing "immunity passports" to help restart their economies — documents certifying that the holders are immune to COVID-19 because they've already had it. But global health authorities warn that such documents would be unreliable and potentially dangerous. The World Health Organization says there's no proof that being infected once with the coronavirus makes a person immune. And critics warn that granting additional freedoms to people who are theoretically immune would risk creating a black market for certification – and even create an incentive for deliberate infection. Read the full story.







Wuhan students return to school for the first time since lockdown lifted Students in Wuhan return to their classrooms on Wednesday for the first time since the lockdown began. AFP - Getty Images Some students in Wuhan, China have been allowed to return to school for the first time since the city, where the virus is believed to have originated, was locked down. Senior students in high schools and vocational schools preparing for the college entrance exam resumed their studies after they all tested negative for the coronavirus. Before beginning their studies, the students first had to carry out an exercise for epidemic prevention and control, according to Chinese state media.







Disneyland in Shanghai set to reopen May 11 Disneyland in Shanghai, China, is set to reopen May 11 with limited capacity and advanced reservations, the company announced Tuesday. "As the park reopens with significantly enhanced health and safety measures, our guests will find Shanghai Disneyland as magical and memorable as ever," The Walt Disney Company chief executive officer Bob Chapek said in statement. Under the new procedures, guests will need to buy admission tickets for a specific day, lines and rides will ensure people are socially distant and cast members will be trained on contactless guest interaction. The park will also have temperature screening and increased disinfection measures. Guests will be required to wear a mask during their visit.







Mumbai closes liquor stores because of too-large crowds NEW DELHI — Indian authorities have decided to shut down liquor shops in Mumbai, India's financial capital which is the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, after the police found it extremely difficult to control the surging crowds at the vends over the past two days. Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi in an order late Tuesday said that only groceries and pharmacies will be allowed to be opened in Mumbai which is battling a rapidly rising number of coronavirus cases. Mumbai currently has around 10,000 positive cases and 387 deaths. On an average it has been getting more than 400 cases per day. After some lockdown restrictions were eased in India on Monday, thousands turned up at liquor stores across the country without following social distancing guidelines. This led the authorities to shut many of the liquor shops. Authorities in India's capital imposed a special tax of 70 percent on liquor purchases on Tuesday to dissuade huge gatherings of thirsty drinkers at stores. The new tax is called the "special corona fee."






