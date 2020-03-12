Italy is on lockdown. Is that what we all have to look forward too?

Every country is different, and it's far from certain that other nations will end up like Italy, which has its own unique set of factors.

A man wearing a protective mask passes by the Colosseum in Rome on March 7, 2020 amid fear of Covid-19 epidemic. Alberto Pizzoli / AFP - Getty Images

But what if this apparently extreme scenario is not an outlier, rather a glimpse into what everyday life could soon be like in many other countries, including some areas of the United States?

President Donald Trump has touted a sweeping travel restriction from most European countries as evidence of how seriously he is taking the crisis. But many experts have remained skeptical on the potential effectiveness of such moves given the U.S. already has 1,321 confirmed cases on its soil.

For many, the similarities in the data so far are worrying. What officials want to avoid is the same type of massive strain on health services that's currently plaguing Italy during its outbreak.

Read the full story.